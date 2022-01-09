 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Little girl child eats apple, healthy food, snack, bedroom. portrait

V

By Vaillery

  • Stock footage ID: 1085068532
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP463.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV7.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.6 MB

Related stock videos

people in the park. happy family silhouette walk at sunset. mom dad and daughters walk holding hands in the park. happy family kid dream concept. parents and fun children walking back silhouette
4k00:22people in the park. happy family silhouette walk at sunset. mom dad and daughters walk holding hands in the park. happy family kid dream concept. parents and fun children walking back silhouette
Active young mom babysiter and cute little kid daughter jumping dancing in modern house living room, happy family mother with child girl having fun enjoy playing funny activity together at home
hd00:26Active young mom babysiter and cute little kid daughter jumping dancing in modern house living room, happy family mother with child girl having fun enjoy playing funny activity together at home
Affectionate happy old adult woman grandmother and cute adorable small kid granddaughter make heart shape hand gesture. Look at camera bonding laughing showing family love concept, closeup portrait
4k00:14Affectionate happy old adult woman grandmother and cute adorable small kid granddaughter make heart shape hand gesture. Look at camera bonding laughing showing family love concept, closeup portrait
Happy family. Teamwork. Dream of becoming a pilot, Silhouette of happy family at sunset in the park. Teamwork, airplane pilot. Children dream. Silhouette of children in the park playing airplane pilot
hd00:09Happy family. Teamwork. Dream of becoming a pilot, Silhouette of happy family at sunset in the park. Teamwork, airplane pilot. Children dream. Silhouette of children in the park playing airplane pilot
Cute little baby and his father having swimming lesson in the pool. The father is holding his son in his hands and embracing him. Little boy is happily smiling
hd00:07Cute little baby and his father having swimming lesson in the pool. The father is holding his son in his hands and embracing him. Little boy is happily smiling
Authentic close up shot of young neo mother is playing with her newborn baby in a nursery in a morning. Shot in 8K. Concept of children,baby, parenthood, childhood, life, maternity, motherhood
4k00:23Authentic close up shot of young neo mother is playing with her newborn baby in a nursery in a morning. Shot in 8K. Concept of children,baby, parenthood, childhood, life, maternity, motherhood
Happy Family of Three Cooking and Having Dinner Together. Mother Prepares Food, Cute Little Girl Runs to Father, Hugs Him and They Dance. Festive Table in Cozy Kitchen Interior. Slow motion
4k00:10Happy Family of Three Cooking and Having Dinner Together. Mother Prepares Food, Cute Little Girl Runs to Father, Hugs Him and They Dance. Festive Table in Cozy Kitchen Interior. Slow motion
Happy family loving young mum playing piggybacking cute little funny kid daughter sit on couch at home, cheerful mother carrying small child girl on back bonding pretending flying having fun together
4k00:06Happy family loving young mum playing piggybacking cute little funny kid daughter sit on couch at home, cheerful mother carrying small child girl on back bonding pretending flying having fun together

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Young Sweet Mother Holds Her Little Cute Daughter in Arms and Spins with Her. Children's Room is Pink and Full of Toys. Slow Motion. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:13Young Sweet Mother Holds Her Little Cute Daughter in Arms and Spins with Her. Children's Room is Pink and Full of Toys. Slow Motion. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Beautiful Happy Young Mother Holds Her Cute Little Daughter in Her Hands and Spins With. Both are Laughing. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:12Beautiful Happy Young Mother Holds Her Cute Little Daughter in Her Hands and Spins With. Both are Laughing. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Cinematic authentic shot of happy mother and her little toddler baby boy son are having fun to make dough with flour together for baking cookies or bread in kitchen at home.
4k00:14Cinematic authentic shot of happy mother and her little toddler baby boy son are having fun to make dough with flour together for baking cookies or bread in kitchen at home.
Two sisters, wearing white pajamas, fight with pillows and all the plumage come out. Concept of youth, wellness and health, happiness and freedom.
4k00:18Two sisters, wearing white pajamas, fight with pillows and all the plumage come out. Concept of youth, wellness and health, happiness and freedom.
Same model in other videos
funny sweet girl eats cookies, smiles and laughs. Delicious food, snack, home bedroom, lifestyle.
4k00:14funny sweet girl eats cookies, smiles and laughs. Delicious food, snack, home bedroom, lifestyle.
little girl cries, disobeys, screams, hysterical. Dad sits on bed in bedroom, lifestyle real life, home interior, training and upbringing. doesn't want to dress up
4k00:32little girl cries, disobeys, screams, hysterical. Dad sits on bed in bedroom, lifestyle real life, home interior, training and upbringing. doesn't want to dress up
Dad puts his daughter to bed, lies on bed, pats her head, hugs. Love, lifestyle, real life.
4k00:10Dad puts his daughter to bed, lies on bed, pats her head, hugs. Love, lifestyle, real life.
little sweet girl flaunts herself near mirror, poses, examines herself, squirms. Child model.
4k00:05little sweet girl flaunts herself near mirror, poses, examines herself, squirms. Child model.
little girl goes to bed, covers herself with a blanket, lunchtime nap. Home lifestyle, bedroom.
4k00:15little girl goes to bed, covers herself with a blanket, lunchtime nap. Home lifestyle, bedroom.
little girl shares an apple with her father, healthy food, lifestyle. Cute child, funny video, love and warm relationships in family.
4k00:08little girl shares an apple with her father, healthy food, lifestyle. Cute child, funny video, love and warm relationships in family.
Dad and daughter read book on bed in bedroom, process of learning and upbringing, little girl child and man study pictures. Real life, lifestyle. Talk
4k00:11Dad and daughter read book on bed in bedroom, process of learning and upbringing, little girl child and man study pictures. Real life, lifestyle. Talk
little girl child reads book, studies. Close up, lifestyle, real life. Two-year-old Child on bed in bedroom. funny video
4k00:15little girl child reads book, studies. Close up, lifestyle, real life. Two-year-old Child on bed in bedroom. funny video

Related video keywords