0
Stock video
A portrait of a distressed and depressed Caucasian blonde with a cigarette clutches her head and worries. A woman in a state of stress nervously smokes. Alcohol and nicotine addiction. Selective focus
S
By Stockmachine
- Stock footage ID: 1085063717
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|92.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|14.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:05Close-up of a woman's hand nervously smokes and brushes ashes from a filter cigarette into an ashtray. Nervous disorders in a woman. stress and a cigarette. The woman smokes. Selective focus
4k00:05A female hand extinguishes a filter cigarette in an ashtray. Depression in women. Alcoholic and tobacco addiction. The woman smokes nervously. selective focus. shallow depth of field
4k00:11Upset blonde woman with a cigarette clutched her head with her hands being depressed. Sad Caucasian woman emotionally experiencing loss and stress. Selective focus
Same model in other videos
hd00:09Concept on the topic of distance learning for schoolchildren. Young caucasian woman writes an online lesson, sitting in front of the camera and softbox on a green background.
4k00:09Close-up of lips of a middle aged Caucasian woman lighting a cigarette with a filter lighter. A blonde 40-45 years old smokes a cigarette and enjoys. Bad habit in women. Selective focus
4k00:11Upset blonde woman with a cigarette clutched her head with her hands being depressed. Sad Caucasian woman emotionally experiencing loss and stress. Selective focus
4k00:07Cough and the development of lung disease under the influence of nicotine is the topic. Caucasian woman smokes a cigarette and coughs. Selective focus, shallow depth of field. The harm of smoking
4k00:07Close-up of lips of a caucasian woman smoking a cigarette with a filter. Macro. Selective focus. Face detail of a middle aged woman with a cigarette. Smoking tobacco
4k00:13Close-up portrait of a Caucasian woman over 40 lighting a cigarette from the fire of a lighter. bad habits in women. Woman lips with a cigarette. macro. selective focus
4k00:07Portrait of a blonde Caucasian woman over 40 years old holding a peed on her face and breaking a cigarette. The woman stops smoking. Quit smoking, give up bad habit. selective focus
Related video keywords
addictaddictionadultbadcancercarechokingcigaretteclose upcloseupcrushdangerdangerousdepdependencydepresseddepressionemotionemotionalfacefearfemalehandhealthhealth carehealthyholdindustrykillsnarcoticnarcoticsnicotinepassionpassivepeopleportraitpreventionrisksmokesmokerstresstobaccotoxicunhealthywoman