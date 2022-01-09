 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Silhouette of sea gulls and dry trees in the lake at sunset reflection in the water

P

By P.V.R.Murty

  • Stock footage ID: 1085063507
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV152.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV11.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.3 MB

Related stock videos

Close up of two Lovers Joining Hands. SLOW MOTION 240 fps. Detail Silhouette of Man and Woman holding hands over the Sunset Lake Background. Couple Trust, Love and Happiness concept.
hd00:20Close up of two Lovers Joining Hands. SLOW MOTION 240 fps. Detail Silhouette of Man and Woman holding hands over the Sunset Lake Background. Couple Trust, Love and Happiness concept.
Slow Motion Silhouette of fishermen throwing fishing net during sunset with boats at the lake. Concept Fisherman's life style. Lopburi, Asia, Thailand.
4k00:13Slow Motion Silhouette of fishermen throwing fishing net during sunset with boats at the lake. Concept Fisherman's life style. Lopburi, Asia, Thailand.
SLOW MOTION: Girl running in shallow water at sunset
hd00:29SLOW MOTION: Girl running in shallow water at sunset
flock of birds autumn taking off from a tree, a flock of crows black bird dry tree. birds ravens in the sky sunset orange silhouette
4k00:09flock of birds autumn taking off from a tree, a flock of crows black bird dry tree. birds ravens in the sky sunset orange silhouette
Silhouette of traditional fishermen throwing net fishing in the lake at sunrise time
hd00:12Silhouette of traditional fishermen throwing net fishing in the lake at sunrise time
fly over bridge. aerial view. sunset sky. people walking on bridge. 1920x1080
hd00:21fly over bridge. aerial view. sunset sky. people walking on bridge. 1920x1080
Close up of two Lovers Joining Hands. SLOW MOTION 240 fps. Detail Silhouette of Man and Woman holding hands over the Sunset Lake Background. Couple Trust, Love and Happiness concept.
hd00:20Close up of two Lovers Joining Hands. SLOW MOTION 240 fps. Detail Silhouette of Man and Woman holding hands over the Sunset Lake Background. Couple Trust, Love and Happiness concept.
Silhouetted eagle flying in front of sunset in slow motion. Good for titles and backgrounds.
hd00:29Silhouetted eagle flying in front of sunset in slow motion. Good for titles and backgrounds.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Sun setting over sea of fog with geese Redwood National Park, California
4k00:11Sun setting over sea of fog with geese Redwood National Park, California
Aerial: Active Man on Rock Admiring Amazing Sunset
4k00:19Aerial: Active Man on Rock Admiring Amazing Sunset
Young woman dancing and twirling on dock of lake at sunset, Oregon
4k00:07Young woman dancing and twirling on dock of lake at sunset, Oregon
Aerial Shot Of Boats On Sea Against Orange Sky At Sunset, Drone Flying Backward From Butterfly Beach - Santa Barbara, California
4k00:14Aerial Shot Of Boats On Sea Against Orange Sky At Sunset, Drone Flying Backward From Butterfly Beach - Santa Barbara, California

Related video keywords