0
Stock video
Aerial view for helipad from the top
Z
By Zulhelmy Isa
- Stock footage ID: 1085056697
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|133.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|58.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|11.6 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:31May 26, 2017: Helicopter is landing on helipad surrounded by mountains during sunny summer day. Travel and tourism, Benidorm city. Alicante province. Spain
4k00:12Rio De Janerio, Brazil - Apr 2019: Helicopter take off. Helicopter ascending from helipad at the top of Sugarloaf Mountain. Panoramic view with famous beach background. Aerial cityscape. Scenic travel
4k00:12Rio de Janeiro, Rio de Janeiro / Brazil - Circa October 2019: Panoramic flight helicopter landing in helipad on the top of Sugarloaf Mountain, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
hd00:16PHILIPSBURG, ST MAARTEN - DECEMBER 28, 2016. Overlooking the cruise port area from a bow of the ship. Passengers are celebrating arrival on a helipad.
hd00:15PHILIPSBURG, ST MAARTEN - DECEMBER 28, 2016. Wide shot from a bow of a cruise ship approaching a pier. Passengers are celebrating arrival on a helipad.