0
Stock video
A sticker icon of a like button sign on a green screen in 4K
W
- Stock footage ID: 1085050048
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2304
|MOV
|2.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|4.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|963 kB
Related stock videos
hd00:05Subscribe Text Icon Animated on Green Screen Chroma Key. Graphic Element for Channel, Banner, Adv
4k00:13Surat Thani/Thailand-April 30 2020:Like button, Love,react emotion icon animated with alpha channel. Social media icon Like Facebook.Social media icon symbol animation
4k00:20animation - modern like pink icon on white background. 4K video. Animation with alpha channel