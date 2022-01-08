0
Stock video
A natural view of wheat and grasses growing in a field under a blue sky
W
- Stock footage ID: 1085049769
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|374.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|39 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.7 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:11The girl walks through the meadow in thick high grass and her hand touches the tops of the ears in the rays of the sunset in slow motion
4k00:17The hand of a farmer, male worker touches the green leaves of wheat. Growing organic food in the countryside. Hand farmer on wheat sprouts. Farmer in a green wheat field inspects the harvest
4k00:37ears of wheat on the field a during sunset. wheat agriculture harvesting agribusiness concept. walk in large wheat field. large harvest of wheat in summer on the field landscape lifestyle
4k00:10Dog Jack Russell Terrier runs Wheat Field along country road for walk with his owner sticking out his tongue in summer in sun at sunset slow motion. Pet runs quickly in meadow. Lifestyle. Farm. Agro
4k00:24agriculture. smart farming technology. close-up of farmer walk feet in boots with digital tablet walk on green field of grass wheat at sunset. farmer walk agriculture concept
4k00:24Girl Relax On Holidays Morning Vacation. Happy Woman Walking Summer Field.Hand Touch Wild Grass.Enjoying Nature At Holidays Weekend Adventure. Touches Flowers On Nature.Girl On Meadow.Leisure Vacation