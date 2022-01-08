 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Religious icons set, animated, Buddhism, Christian, Hinduism, Islam, Judism. Isolated on chroma key color

S

By Special-Effects

  • Stock footage ID: 1085047963
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP46 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV6.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.4 MB

Related stock videos

Subscribe Text Icon Animated on Green Screen Chroma Key. Graphic Element for Channel, Banner, Adv
hd00:05Subscribe Text Icon Animated on Green Screen Chroma Key. Graphic Element for Channel, Banner, Adv
Gestures pack. Female hand touching, clicking, tapping, sliding, dragging and swiping on chroma key green screen background. Using a smartphone, tablet pc or a touchscreen. Interface concept.
hd01:26Gestures pack. Female hand touching, clicking, tapping, sliding, dragging and swiping on chroma key green screen background. Using a smartphone, tablet pc or a touchscreen. Interface concept.
Hands are clapping on green screen background. Female hands silhouette clapping on a chroma key background
4k00:06Hands are clapping on green screen background. Female hands silhouette clapping on a chroma key background
Gavel being struck to decide an auction or guilty verdict in court. Grey background. Slow motion.
4k00:10Gavel being struck to decide an auction or guilty verdict in court. Grey background. Slow motion.
Gestures chroma key pack. 20 Gestures at green screen background. Man hand close up showing multitouch gestures for touch screen: click, zoom, vertical, horizontal slide, scrolling. 100% green screen.
hd01:00Gestures chroma key pack. 20 Gestures at green screen background. Man hand close up showing multitouch gestures for touch screen: click, zoom, vertical, horizontal slide, scrolling. 100% green screen.
GOLD CONFETTI PACK - Golden Confetti Celebration package - 4K Green screen animation - animated winning & celebration 3D effect on chroma key background
4k01:00GOLD CONFETTI PACK - Golden Confetti Celebration package - 4K Green screen animation - animated winning & celebration 3D effect on chroma key background
Realistic Candle Flame ( Endless loop ) 5 different Candle flames animation on Green screen - candle Fire flame
4k00:13Realistic Candle Flame ( Endless loop ) 5 different Candle flames animation on Green screen - candle Fire flame
Dove. Chromakeyed on black (add mode) and grey (blend mode) for quick compositing with matte. Slow motion shot on green screen.
hd00:22Dove. Chromakeyed on black (add mode) and grey (blend mode) for quick compositing with matte. Slow motion shot on green screen.

Related video keywords