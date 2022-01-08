0
Stock video
A time lapse of white fluffy clouds over the city Qingdao, China, shot in 4K
W
- Stock footage ID: 1085045050
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|33.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|18 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:20LONDON / UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 2016 : Timelapse of the exterior of an office block at night revealing the daily activity of office workers night themes of routines working late
hd00:18HD time laps video of the City centre and river Liffey with Samuel Beckett Bridge during sunset. Dublin, Ireland
4k00:134K 30p Huge,tall glass skyscraper dramatic sun and dark clouds reflection timelapse.Beautiful thick white summer clouds and sun with light rays reflected on the surface of a big corporate building.
4k00:05Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque timelapse hyperlapse located in Abu Dhabi. Mosque was initiated by late President of UAE Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. It is largest mosque in UAE. Blue cloudy sky
4k00:104k Lisbon Portugal motion timelaspe Commercial square city centre hyperlapse UHD summer sun bright vacations People are walking