 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Doodle sketch scribble background. Doodle stop motion pattern animation, loopable.

S

By Special-Effects

  • Stock footage ID: 1085043139
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP48.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV14.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.9 MB

Related stock videos

Set of 3 Abstracts Spiral Tunnel Animations. Hand Drawn Style with Stop Motion, Low Frame Rate Effect.
4k00:30Set of 3 Abstracts Spiral Tunnel Animations. Hand Drawn Style with Stop Motion, Low Frame Rate Effect.
Monochromatic animation of white grunge pencil doodle lines on black background. Low frame rate effect. Seamless loop.
hd00:08Monochromatic animation of white grunge pencil doodle lines on black background. Low frame rate effect. Seamless loop.
Chalkboard writing. Animation being written on a chalkboard.
hd00:28Chalkboard writing. Animation being written on a chalkboard.
Chalkboard writing. Animation being written on a chalkboard.
hd00:29Chalkboard writing. Animation being written on a chalkboard.
Random chaotic curves on black background. Hand drawn dinamic scrawls. These hand-drawn scribbles, doodles can be used as Luma Mattes for videotransitions.
hd00:07Random chaotic curves on black background. Hand drawn dinamic scrawls. These hand-drawn scribbles, doodles can be used as Luma Mattes for videotransitions.
Chalkboard Paint Transition Wipe: Transition element alpha matte. Wipes on and off.
hd00:06Chalkboard Paint Transition Wipe: Transition element alpha matte. Wipes on and off.
Four 5-second wipe transitions. White paint brush strokes on a black background. These hand-drawn scribbles, doodles and sketch effects can be used as Luma Mattes (alpha channels) in editing software.
hd00:20Four 5-second wipe transitions. White paint brush strokes on a black background. These hand-drawn scribbles, doodles and sketch effects can be used as Luma Mattes (alpha channels) in editing software.
Three 10-second wipe transitions. White paint brush strokes on a black background. These hand-drawn scribbles, doodles and sketch effects can be used as Luma Mattes (alpha channels).
hd00:30Three 10-second wipe transitions. White paint brush strokes on a black background. These hand-drawn scribbles, doodles and sketch effects can be used as Luma Mattes (alpha channels).

Related video keywords