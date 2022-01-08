0
Stock video
Animation movement slogan title stop for logo design, website or video presentation
A
By Alexzel
- Stock footage ID: 1085042317
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|2.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|700 kB
Related stock videos
4k00:066k Writing hello with wooden colorful craft sticks on pastel green background. Stop motion flat lay
4k00:10Black line T-shirt protest icon isolated on white background. 4K Video motion graphic animation.