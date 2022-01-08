0
Stock video
Winter Season. Green Christmas Tree Covered With White Snow
v
By vidimamax
- Stock footage ID: 1085042245
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|172.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|42 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|8.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Big Waves rolling from above. Top down 4k drone view on blue turquoise ocean, breaking waves, whitewash. Sunny day over the sea. Huge swell hitting shoreline. Powerful waves Oahu, Hawaii North Shore
4k00:10Water surface texture, Slow motion looping clean swimming pool ripples and wave, Refraction of sunlight top view texture sea side white sand, sun shine water loop background, 3d simulation animation
4k00:31Phuket beach sea, View of beach sea on sun light in the summer. At Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand. 4K UHD, Video Clip.
4k00:08Green World Map- Earth day video tree or forest shape of world map isolated on white background. Earth Day or Environment day Concept. Green earth with electric car. Paris agreement concept.
4k00:19Los Glaciares National Park, Santa Cruz Province, Patagonia, Argentina. Natural beauty of towering glacier surrounded by glacial lake. A large mass of ice falls into the water. High quality 4k footage
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:50Aerial Ascending: Slowly Boating on the Cold Icy Waters of Vancouver Canada Surrounded by White Snow