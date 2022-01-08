0
Stock video
Vertical video. A guy in a white T-shirt sits on a wicker chair on the balcony and makes a helpless gesture against the backdrop of skyscrapers. metropolis. Apartment on a very high floor in Dubai
r
By rubomax
- Stock footage ID: 1085042122
Video clip length: 00:29FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|601.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|16.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.3 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:26Man walking along the beach in front and the Burj Al Arab hotel, high speed camera, slow motion
hd00:132015, January 03 Dubai, time lapse photography, famous place River Walk And Dubai Marina with skyscraper United Arab Emirates UAE, Photo Sequence shot in RAW
hd00:20Woman standing in the front of the Burj Al Arab hotel, Dubai, holding a scarf in the wind.Slow motion, high speed camera
hd00:28Man running along the beach in front and the Burj Al Arab hotel, high speed camera, slow motion
hd00:132015, January 03 Dubai, time lapse photography, famous place River Walk And Dubai Marina with skyscraper United Arab Emirates UAE, Photo Sequence shot in RAW zoom in
4k00:18DUBAI - OCTOBER, 2018: Panoramic view of Burj Khalifa tower and fountains, the tallest man-made structure in the world, at 829.8 m (2,722 ft).
hd00:132015, January 05 Dubai, time lapse photography, city life at Dubai Marina with skyscraper United Arab Emirates UAE, Photo Sequence shot in RAW
Same model in other videos
4k00:09a young guy in a white T-shirt walks on the water against the backdrop of the sunset. a man admires the ocean and hits the water. city beach in the united arab emirates.
4k00:09Caucasian guy in a bog jacket and blue jeans makes a fire. A European man in a hood prepares dinner at the dacha. Weekend outside the city. The dog runs next to the owner
4k00:11Caucasian guy in a bog jacket and blue jeans trying to break a stick on his knee. A hooded European man makes a fire in the country. The person is in pain. Weekend outside the city.
4k00:05End of the pandemic and Coronovirus. Caucasian guy in a black hood takes off a medical mask and smiles. Removal of restrictions. A European guy rides an empty subway car. no people on the train.
4k00:06End of the pandemic and Coronovirus. Caucasian guy in a black hood takes off a medical mask and smiles. Removal of restrictions. A European guy rides an empty subway car. no people on the train.
4k00:11Caucasian guy in a black hood and a medical mask looks into the phone. A European guy in a jacket rides an empty subway car. Coronovirus in transport. no people on the train. Pandemic in the city.
4k00:13Caucasian guy in a black hood and a medical mask is coughing. A European guy in a jacket rides an empty subway car. Coronovirus in transport. There are no people on the train.