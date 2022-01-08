0
Stock video
Making cookies. Molding cookie dough. Female hands making cookies on table in kitchen (Soviet Union old flat)
G
- Stock footage ID: 1085041258
Video clip length: 00:39FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|226.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|846 × 480
|MOV
|12.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:07Making of gingerbread cookies in the form of gingerbread man, angel, star, bell using plastic mold.
4k00:09Women's hands are cut out of thin dough using cookie molds for Christmas trees, deer and snowflakes. Delicious Christmas snack. Cooking and recipe for Christmas cookies.
4k00:10The table is beautifully decorated with a protvin with ginger cookies. Candle with a wreath of fir branches, cones and cinnamon. Cooking Christmas cookies.
hd00:30Panoramic slow motion gray table with curly brown ginger cookies and ingredients for its preparation. Red and yellow Molds, flour, candy, tubes of food paint, blue shiny jewelry. close up.
hd00:14Panoramic shot of a gray table with curly brown ginger cookies and ingredients for its preparation. Red and yellow Molds, flour, candy, tubes of food paint, blue shiny jewelry. close up.
Same model in other videos
hd00:26Woman is speaking on retro soviet phone, sitting near mirror. Reflection of woman. Old soviet flat retro
hd00:11Edible pine cones jam (made in Latvia). Woman is eating pine cones jam. Cure from flu and delicious food
hd00:05Edible pine cones jam (made in Latvia). Woman is eating pine cones jam. Cure from flu and delicious food
hd00:17Edible pine cones jam (made in Latvia). Woman is eating pine cones jam. Cure from flu and delicious food
hd00:21Edible pine cones jam (made in Latvia). Woman is eating pine cones jam. Cure from flu and delicious food
hd00:22Edible pine cones jam (made in Latvia). Woman is eating pine cones jam. Cure from flu and delicious food
hd00:17Edible pine cones jam (made in Latvia). Woman is eating pine cones jam. Cure from flu and delicious food