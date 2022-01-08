 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Funny Laughing Father with Son Swim in Open Transparent Swimming Pool. Happy Male and a child are playing, splashing, having fun in water on summer holidays. A family vacation at the resort, hotel.

J

By JD Media Production

  • Stock footage ID: 1085040787
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV393.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV15.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.2 MB

Related stock videos

Happy family loving black dad giving cute little funny kid daughter piggyback ride spinning at home, cheerful african father carrying small child girl on back bonding having fun playing together
hd00:11Happy family loving black dad giving cute little funny kid daughter piggyback ride spinning at home, cheerful african father carrying small child girl on back bonding having fun playing together
Excited three generation men family grandson young father and old grandfather fans hold soccer ball remote control watch tv sport game celebrate goal television team victory in tv match sit on sofa
4k00:06Excited three generation men family grandson young father and old grandfather fans hold soccer ball remote control watch tv sport game celebrate goal television team victory in tv match sit on sofa
Young asian father playing with his little son. Funny kid with curly hair doing a piggy back ride, having fun at home - happy family, recreational pursuit concept 4k footage
4k00:16Young asian father playing with his little son. Funny kid with curly hair doing a piggy back ride, having fun at home - happy family, recreational pursuit concept 4k footage
Happy two age generations active family dancing in living room, carefree old senior adult grandfather and cute preschool grandson having fun listening music jumping enjoying time together at home
4k00:08Happy two age generations active family dancing in living room, carefree old senior adult grandfather and cute preschool grandson having fun listening music jumping enjoying time together at home
Crazy happy family young adult parents mum dad and cute funny active little children kids listening music dancing jumping together having fun in modern living room enjoying leisure lifestyle at home
4k00:13Crazy happy family young adult parents mum dad and cute funny active little children kids listening music dancing jumping together having fun in modern living room enjoying leisure lifestyle at home
Happy active african american dad teaching dancing having fun with two cute small kids son and daughter imitate father moves playing together enjoying funny weekend activity in modern living room
4k00:21Happy active african american dad teaching dancing having fun with two cute small kids son and daughter imitate father moves playing together enjoying funny weekend activity in modern living room
Playful crazy young daddy and cute kid son having fun dancing together in living room interior, happy funny active child boy copy father jumping laughing at home, carefree male family leisure indoors
4k00:07Playful crazy young daddy and cute kid son having fun dancing together in living room interior, happy funny active child boy copy father jumping laughing at home, carefree male family leisure indoors
Active funny young adult parents mum dad playing with two children give small cute kids piggyback ride at home. Happy family of four enjoy weekend lifestyle game having fun in living room together
4k00:08Active funny young adult parents mum dad playing with two children give small cute kids piggyback ride at home. Happy family of four enjoy weekend lifestyle game having fun in living room together
Same model in other videos
Child Runs Finger along Page of Book and Reads Quickly. Reading Remotely at Home. Self-isolation. Online education. New knowledge during quarantine without Internet. Independent study of text. 4K
4k00:20Child Runs Finger along Page of Book and Reads Quickly. Reading Remotely at Home. Self-isolation. Online education. New knowledge during quarantine without Internet. Independent study of text. 4K
Dad and Son are Walking Along a Sandy Path in a Green Woods. Back view of naked man and child in swimming trunks taking sunbaths, walking outdoors. Summertime. Relaxation. Happy family. Rest. Relax.
4k00:17Dad and Son are Walking Along a Sandy Path in a Green Woods. Back view of naked man and child in swimming trunks taking sunbaths, walking outdoors. Summertime. Relaxation. Happy family. Rest. Relax.
Hungry Caucasian Child Puts Chips in Mouth with Hand. Boy Eats Fast Food. Snacking on junk food. Portrait of a boy with a pretty face. Tasty food. Fast and unhealthy food concept. Obesity. 180fps
hd00:18Hungry Caucasian Child Puts Chips in Mouth with Hand. Boy Eats Fast Food. Snacking on junk food. Portrait of a boy with a pretty face. Tasty food. Fast and unhealthy food concept. Obesity. 180fps
Happy Portrait of Smiling Child, with full plump lips. Grimace, part of face. Charming teenage boy. Facial expression. Concept of beauty, health. Slow-motion. 180fps. Close-up.
hd00:14Happy Portrait of Smiling Child, with full plump lips. Grimace, part of face. Charming teenage boy. Facial expression. Concept of beauty, health. Slow-motion. 180fps. Close-up.
Schoolboy Writes with Left Hand in Notebook, Using Handle. Online Home Training. Lefty. Boy solves examples and problems, adds and subtracts numbers, studies mathematics. To do homework. Close-up. 4K
4k00:22Schoolboy Writes with Left Hand in Notebook, Using Handle. Online Home Training. Lefty. Boy solves examples and problems, adds and subtracts numbers, studies mathematics. To do homework. Close-up. 4K
Boy Bathes in Bathroom. Plays with Bubbles of Soapy Foam, Makes Funny Foam Masks. Close-up. Relaxing child with long eyelashes. Hygienic procedures. Water games. Pediatrics concept. Slow-motion. 4K
4k00:07Boy Bathes in Bathroom. Plays with Bubbles of Soapy Foam, Makes Funny Foam Masks. Close-up. Relaxing child with long eyelashes. Hygienic procedures. Water games. Pediatrics concept. Slow-motion. 4K
Smiling Blogger Boy Talking into Microphone, Vlogging for Kids in Pro Studio. Emotional, sociable child in yellow hoody. Online filming, communication with audience. Kids content production. 4K.
4k00:13Smiling Blogger Boy Talking into Microphone, Vlogging for Kids in Pro Studio. Emotional, sociable child in yellow hoody. Online filming, communication with audience. Kids content production. 4K.
Smiling Boy-blogger with headphones leads video blog for children in studio. Emotional, sociable child speaking in microphone. Online filming, communication with audience. Kids content production. 4K.
4k00:11Smiling Boy-blogger with headphones leads video blog for children in studio. Emotional, sociable child speaking in microphone. Online filming, communication with audience. Kids content production. 4K.

Related video keywords