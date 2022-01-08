 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Close-up of a pregnant woman in a white sweater stroking her pregnant belly. Image of pregnancy and expectation of a baby

E

By Ekaterina34

  • Stock footage ID: 1085040673
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV24.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.7 MB

Related stock videos

Mom and dad hands on pregnant tummy. Pregnant couple caressing pregnant belly. Expectant mother care. Maternity concept. Pregnancy. Happy family. Slow motion 240 fps. Hd 1080p. High speed camera
hd00:19Mom and dad hands on pregnant tummy. Pregnant couple caressing pregnant belly. Expectant mother care. Maternity concept. Pregnancy. Happy family. Slow motion 240 fps. Hd 1080p. High speed camera
Happy pregnant woman stroking belly near window indoors. Pretty expectant mother standing in light room. Future mom looking on window in slow motion. Pregnant woman smiling to unborn baby
4k00:29Happy pregnant woman stroking belly near window indoors. Pretty expectant mother standing in light room. Future mom looking on window in slow motion. Pregnant woman smiling to unborn baby
Pregnant woman stroking her stomach while standing near the window during dawn
4k00:13Pregnant woman stroking her stomach while standing near the window during dawn
A caring mother strokes a naked pregnant tummy with two hands, on light room. A pregnant woman strokes a large belly in the sunny summer day
hd00:15A caring mother strokes a naked pregnant tummy with two hands, on light room. A pregnant woman strokes a large belly in the sunny summer day
Pregnant woman stroking her stomach while sitting on the sand on the sea. The young expecting mother holding baby in pregnant belly. Maternity prenatal care and woman pregnancy concept.
4k00:19Pregnant woman stroking her stomach while sitting on the sand on the sea. The young expecting mother holding baby in pregnant belly. Maternity prenatal care and woman pregnancy concept.
pregnant woman stroking her belly with her hands
hd00:11pregnant woman stroking her belly with her hands
Mom and dad hands on pregnant tummy. Pregnant couple caressing pregnant belly. Expectant mother care. Maternity concept. Pregnancy. Happy family
4k00:12Mom and dad hands on pregnant tummy. Pregnant couple caressing pregnant belly. Expectant mother care. Maternity concept. Pregnancy. Happy family
A woman is stroking her stomach. She is waiting for the baby. Pregnancy, the first months. Second trimester
hd00:27A woman is stroking her stomach. She is waiting for the baby. Pregnancy, the first months. Second trimester

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Mommy and daddy hands on pregnant tummy with stars, white background. Pregnant couple caressing pregnant belly. Happy pregnancy, motherhood, maternity. Gental parenting concept Close-up. 4K UHD,slowmo
4k00:13Mommy and daddy hands on pregnant tummy with stars, white background. Pregnant couple caressing pregnant belly. Happy pregnancy, motherhood, maternity. Gental parenting concept Close-up. 4K UHD,slowmo
Woman is putting hands in heart on pregnant tummy with stars on white background. Happy pregnancy, motherhood, maternity. Gental parenting concept. Close-up. 4K UHD, slowmo.
4k00:17Woman is putting hands in heart on pregnant tummy with stars on white background. Happy pregnancy, motherhood, maternity. Gental parenting concept. Close-up. 4K UHD, slowmo.

Related video keywords