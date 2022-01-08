0
Stock video
Cupcake macro shallow depth of field and decoration with sugar sprinkles. Cup cake with white vanilla cream on red background. Process of making delicious desserts muffin for birthday or Valentine.
G
- Stock footage ID: 1085040457
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|152 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|16.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:11Close up macro shot of candles of birthday cake being blowed by birthday person after dream expression. Concept of family, friendship, holidays,celebration, present
4k00:13Cupcake macro shallow depth of field and decoration with sugar sprinkles. Cup cake withe white vanilla cream on gold background. Process of making delicious desserts muffin for delivery or sale.
4k00:11Cute cupcake macro shallow depth of field view. Decoration with sugar sprinkles. Cup cake with white vanilla cream on gold background. Making delicious desserts muffin for birthday or Valentine.
4k00:13Cute cupcake macro close up, shallow depth of field. Decoration with sugar sprinkles. Cup cake with white vanilla cream on pink background. Delicious surprise desserts muffin for birthday, Valentine.
4k00:13Cute cupcake macro shallow depth of field view. Decoration with sugar sprinkles. Cup cake with white vanilla cream on gold background. Making delicious desserts muffin for birthday or Valentine.
Related video keywords
backgroundbakedbdaybirthdaybuttercakecandlecandycarnivalcelebratecelebrationchefclose-upcolorfulcolorsconfectionconfectioneryconfetticookingcupcakedecorateddecorationdeliverydessertenjoymenteventfallfillingfoodfrostinggoldhandhomehomemadeicingmacromadepastrypreparationprocessredsugarsweettabletastetastytemptingtreatvalentinewhipped