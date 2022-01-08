 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Birthday cupcakes with burning candles on orange background rotation. Vanilla coconut muffins with white whipped cream and sugar sprinkles icing. Close-up shot with shallow depth of field.

G

By Golden Shrimp

  • Stock footage ID: 1085040454
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4156 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV16.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.3 MB

Related stock videos

Cupcake with bow and candle - happy birthday card Holidays greeting card.
4k00:34Cupcake with bow and candle - happy birthday card Holidays greeting card.
Cupcake with bow and candle - happy birthday card Holidays greeting card. 1080p fullHD
hd00:47Cupcake with bow and candle - happy birthday card Holidays greeting card. 1080p fullHD
Cupcake with bow and candle - happy birthday card Holidays greeting card.
4k00:34Cupcake with bow and candle - happy birthday card Holidays greeting card.
Cupcake with bow and candle - happy birthday card Holidays greeting card.
4k00:34Cupcake with bow and candle - happy birthday card Holidays greeting card.
HD of 2nd birthday cupcake
hd00:12HD of 2nd birthday cupcake
HD of five birthday candles on a cupcake
hd00:10HD of five birthday candles on a cupcake
Two patriotic birthday cupcakes with burning candles and tiny American flags. The background is red with a flag napkin. Red stars are on the vanilla frosted cupcakes.
4k00:16Two patriotic birthday cupcakes with burning candles and tiny American flags. The background is red with a flag napkin. Red stars are on the vanilla frosted cupcakes.
Cupcake with bow and candle - happy birthday card Holidays greeting card.
hd00:17Cupcake with bow and candle - happy birthday card Holidays greeting card.

Related video keywords