 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Burning candles in birthday cupcakes. Blowing fire flames from candles in homemade cup cakes on pink background. Sweet dessert for kids birthday home party. Close-up shot with shallow depth of field.

G

By Golden Shrimp

  • Stock footage ID: 1085040448
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP496 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV10 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2 MB

Related stock videos

Birthday cake with cherry and burning candle for birthday on blue background
hd00:07Birthday cake with cherry and burning candle for birthday on blue background
Burning candles in birthday cupcakes. Blowing fire flames from candles in homemade cup cakes on pink background. Sweet dessert for kids birthday home party. Close-up shot with shallow depth of field.
4k00:14Burning candles in birthday cupcakes. Blowing fire flames from candles in homemade cup cakes on pink background. Sweet dessert for kids birthday home party. Close-up shot with shallow depth of field.
Burning candles in birthday cupcakes. Blowing fire flames from candles in homemade cup cakes on pink background. Sweet dessert for kids birthday home party. Close-up shot with shallow depth of field.
4k00:08Burning candles in birthday cupcakes. Blowing fire flames from candles in homemade cup cakes on pink background. Sweet dessert for kids birthday home party. Close-up shot with shallow depth of field.
Lighting birthday candle on cupcake, closeup. Delicious sweet cup cake with burning candle on pink background. Homemade vanilla muffin with buttercream frosting. Shallow depth of field.
4k00:10Lighting birthday candle on cupcake, closeup. Delicious sweet cup cake with burning candle on pink background. Homemade vanilla muffin with buttercream frosting. Shallow depth of field.
Cupcake with burning festive candle at white cream and sugar icing on pink background, macro shallow depth of field view. Homemade vanilla cup cake with buttercream frosting close up.
4k00:13Cupcake with burning festive candle at white cream and sugar icing on pink background, macro shallow depth of field view. Homemade vanilla cup cake with buttercream frosting close up.
Lighting birthday candle on cupcake, closeup. Delicious sweet cup cake with burning candle on pink background. Homemade vanilla muffin with buttercream frosting. Shallow depth of field.
4k00:08Lighting birthday candle on cupcake, closeup. Delicious sweet cup cake with burning candle on pink background. Homemade vanilla muffin with buttercream frosting. Shallow depth of field.
Lighting birthday candle on cupcake, closeup. Delicious sweet cup cake with burning candle on pink background. Homemade vanilla muffin with buttercream frosting. Shallow depth of field.
4k00:21Lighting birthday candle on cupcake, closeup. Delicious sweet cup cake with burning candle on pink background. Homemade vanilla muffin with buttercream frosting. Shallow depth of field.
Tasty Cupcakes With Burning Colorful Candle on Pastel Pink Background. Super Slow Motion, 1000 FPS.
4k00:13Tasty Cupcakes With Burning Colorful Candle on Pastel Pink Background. Super Slow Motion, 1000 FPS.

Related video keywords