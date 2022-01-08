 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Lighting birthday candle on cupcake, closeup. Delicious sweet cup cake with burning candle on pink background. Homemade vanilla muffin with buttercream frosting. Shallow depth of field.

G

By Golden Shrimp

  • Stock footage ID: 1085040436
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4116 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV10.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.1 MB

Related stock videos

Happy St Patricks Day party table with chocolate cake decorated with cookies and candy, full table.
hd00:21Happy St Patricks Day party table with chocolate cake decorated with cookies and candy, full table.
Thanksgiving Fall table setting with Autumn theme chocolate cake, fruit, cornucopia and candles, with lens flare.
hd00:23Thanksgiving Fall table setting with Autumn theme chocolate cake, fruit, cornucopia and candles, with lens flare.
cake birthday party in a dark room with lots of candles and sparklers
hd00:15cake birthday party in a dark room with lots of candles and sparklers
Cupcake with bow and candle - happy birthday card Holidays greeting card.
4k00:34Cupcake with bow and candle - happy birthday card Holidays greeting card.
Blowing candles on birthday cake in slow motion. Close up of candles blown on chocolate cake. Happy birthday concept. Candle smoke on homemade pie. Sweet holiday cake
4k00:14Blowing candles on birthday cake in slow motion. Close up of candles blown on chocolate cake. Happy birthday concept. Candle smoke on homemade pie. Sweet holiday cake
Happy Birthday cake with burning spiral candles which are then extinguished
hd00:07Happy Birthday cake with burning spiral candles which are then extinguished
Woman lighting birthday candle on beige background, closeup. Slow motion effect
4k00:12Woman lighting birthday candle on beige background, closeup. Slow motion effect
Little boy blows out candles on birthday cake at party, Happy big family celebrating birthday of little kid. slow motion 240 fps, high speed camera, HD 1080p
hd00:27Little boy blows out candles on birthday cake at party, Happy big family celebrating birthday of little kid. slow motion 240 fps, high speed camera, HD 1080p

Related video keywords