 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Cupcakes macro shallow depth of field view. Decorated sugar sprinkles cup cakes with white vanilla cream on pink background. Delicious desserts muffins for girl birthday or Valentine day.

G

By Golden Shrimp

  • Stock footage ID: 1085040433
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4248 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV17.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.5 MB

Related stock videos

Close up of a girl eats french macaron and drinks espresso tonic beverage. Gimbal shot.
4k00:11Close up of a girl eats french macaron and drinks espresso tonic beverage. Gimbal shot.
Girl eats delicious french macaron - meringue-based confectionery with a buttercream filling.
4k00:09Girl eats delicious french macaron - meringue-based confectionery with a buttercream filling.
Adding marshmallow into cup of hot chocolate. Cozy lifestyle. Seasonal autumn winter hot beverage
hd00:13Adding marshmallow into cup of hot chocolate. Cozy lifestyle. Seasonal autumn winter hot beverage
Cupcake macro shallow depth of field view. Decorated sugar sprinkles cup cake with white vanilla cream on pink background. Delicious desserts muffin for girl birthday or Valentine day.
4k00:13Cupcake macro shallow depth of field view. Decorated sugar sprinkles cup cake with white vanilla cream on pink background. Delicious desserts muffin for girl birthday or Valentine day.
Cupcakes macro shallow depth of field view. Decorated sugar sprinkles cup cakes with white vanilla cream on pink background. Delicious desserts muffins for girl birthday or Valentine day.
4k00:22Cupcakes macro shallow depth of field view. Decorated sugar sprinkles cup cakes with white vanilla cream on pink background. Delicious desserts muffins for girl birthday or Valentine day.
Cupcake macro shallow depth of field view. Decorated sugar sprinkles cup cake with white vanilla cream on pink background. Delicious desserts muffin for girl birthday or Valentine day.
4k00:12Cupcake macro shallow depth of field view. Decorated sugar sprinkles cup cake with white vanilla cream on pink background. Delicious desserts muffin for girl birthday or Valentine day.
Cupcake with burning festive candle at white cream and sugar icing on pink background, macro shallow depth of field view. Homemade vanilla cup cake with buttercream frosting close up.
4k00:13Cupcake with burning festive candle at white cream and sugar icing on pink background, macro shallow depth of field view. Homemade vanilla cup cake with buttercream frosting close up.
Cupcakes with burning festive candles and white cream and sugar icing, moving focus, macro shallow depth of field view. Homemade vanilla cup cake with buttercream frosting close up.
4k00:08Cupcakes with burning festive candles and white cream and sugar icing, moving focus, macro shallow depth of field view. Homemade vanilla cup cake with buttercream frosting close up.

Related video keywords