 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

woman warming herself thoughtfully in her tent in the woods

A

By Alexander Poberailo

  • Stock footage ID: 1085040349
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV120.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV25.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.1 MB

Related stock videos

Father and son play and watching smartphone in children's room in tent with Christmas decorations
4k00:12Father and son play and watching smartphone in children's room in tent with Christmas decorations
Mother and son play and watching smartphone in children's room in tent with Christmas decorations
4k00:11Mother and son play and watching smartphone in children's room in tent with Christmas decorations
Happy Couple Nature Camping in the Canyon, Sitting by Campfire Watching Night Sky with Milky Way Full of Bright Stars. Two Travelers In Love On a Romantic Vacation Trip. Zoom Out Back View Shot
4k00:15Happy Couple Nature Camping in the Canyon, Sitting by Campfire Watching Night Sky with Milky Way Full of Bright Stars. Two Travelers In Love On a Romantic Vacation Trip. Zoom Out Back View Shot
Father and son play and watching smartphone in children's room in tent with Christmas decorations
4k00:17Father and son play and watching smartphone in children's room in tent with Christmas decorations
The pair sit and drink tea (coffee), talk, kiss and laughter in the camping tent by sky and bonfire background. Real time capture. Shot with crane and Red Cinema camera
4k01:00The pair sit and drink tea (coffee), talk, kiss and laughter in the camping tent by sky and bonfire background. Real time capture. Shot with crane and Red Cinema camera
Group of teenage asian girl dancing and party with drink bottles happy enjoy travel camping beside the lake at sunset. Camping concept
4k00:08Group of teenage asian girl dancing and party with drink bottles happy enjoy travel camping beside the lake at sunset. Camping concept
Happy Couple Camping in the Canyon, Sitting Watching Campfire and Starry sky Together, She Rests Her Head on His Shoulder. Two Traveling people On Inspirational Vacation Trip Marvel at Milky Way Stars
4k00:16Happy Couple Camping in the Canyon, Sitting Watching Campfire and Starry sky Together, She Rests Her Head on His Shoulder. Two Traveling people On Inspirational Vacation Trip Marvel at Milky Way Stars
In high quality 4k format excited friends arriving at music festival on a summers day
hd00:11In high quality 4k format excited friends arriving at music festival on a summers day
Same model in other videos
young woman blowing their nose green screen
4k00:15young woman blowing their nose green screen
lonely girl in a white sweater and a beret walks through the night forest
4k00:17lonely girl in a white sweater and a beret walks through the night forest
girl singer records her song in a music studio
4k00:13girl singer records her song in a music studio
man and a woman are sitting near a fire in an underground shelter in the apocalyptic world
4k00:09man and a woman are sitting near a fire in an underground shelter in the apocalyptic world
Man and woman travelers walk through an abandoned city
4k00:09Man and woman travelers walk through an abandoned city
man and a woman run out of an underground shelter to the surface
4k00:20man and a woman run out of an underground shelter to the surface
Man and woman travel through the wasteland
4k00:12Man and woman travel through the wasteland
portrait of a beautiful pensive woman while hiking
4k00:08portrait of a beautiful pensive woman while hiking

Related video keywords