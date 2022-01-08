0
Stock video
woman warming herself thoughtfully in her tent in the woods
A
- Stock footage ID: 1085040349
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|120.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|25.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Father and son play and watching smartphone in children's room in tent with Christmas decorations
4k00:11Mother and son play and watching smartphone in children's room in tent with Christmas decorations
4k00:15Happy Couple Nature Camping in the Canyon, Sitting by Campfire Watching Night Sky with Milky Way Full of Bright Stars. Two Travelers In Love On a Romantic Vacation Trip. Zoom Out Back View Shot
4k00:17Father and son play and watching smartphone in children's room in tent with Christmas decorations
4k01:00The pair sit and drink tea (coffee), talk, kiss and laughter in the camping tent by sky and bonfire background. Real time capture. Shot with crane and Red Cinema camera
4k00:08Group of teenage asian girl dancing and party with drink bottles happy enjoy travel camping beside the lake at sunset. Camping concept
4k00:16Happy Couple Camping in the Canyon, Sitting Watching Campfire and Starry sky Together, She Rests Her Head on His Shoulder. Two Traveling people On Inspirational Vacation Trip Marvel at Milky Way Stars