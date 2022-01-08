0
Stock video
woman basking in a tent wrapped in a blanket in the forest
A
- Stock footage ID: 1085040346
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|124.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|27.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Family with a dog in a camping tent at night reading a book, smiling and playing, doing a spell over a book.
4k00:21SLOW MOTION - Silhouette of young asian girls putting up a tent near the sea in summer lake together. camping, travel and friendship Concept.
4k00:18SLOW MOTION - Silhouette of young asian girls with relax emotion at sea or lake together. camping, travel and friendship Concept.
hd00:16Slow motion of Beautiful Asian woman tourist help boyfriend put up camping tent in mountain forest. Happy couple enjoy hiking and camping together. Outdoor lifestyle and holiday vacation concept.
hd00:11young woman in a bathrobe and towel on the terrace on the background of mountains and forests talking on the phone. woman with a phone and in a bathrobe.
hd00:14young woman in a bathrobe and towel on the terrace on a background of mountains and forest. woman with a cup of tea and in a bathrobe.