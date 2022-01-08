0
Stock video
close-up of beautiful pensive woman in indian poncho
A
- Stock footage ID: 1085040337
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|135.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|24.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.9 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:20Active happy hispanic woman jumping, dancing and having fun outdoors. Young woman enjoying freedom after quarantine.
4k00:14Portrait of young exaciting family carrying cardboard box into the new modern home to the living room.
4k00:13group of friends celebrating sexy women dancing enjoying glamorous new years eve party having fun celebration wearing stylish fashion at social gathering on rooftop at night
4k00:14Sitting at the Dinner Table Handsome Young Man Plays the Guitar For a Friends. Family and Friends Listening to Music at the Summer Evening Garden Party Celebration.
4k00:21Slow motion of group of young multi-ethnic friends just arrived with a minivan are having fun to start a vacation on a beach with a sea on a sunset.
4k00:104K Timelapse high angle view of busy crowded pedestrian business people man and woman worker with tourist walking crossing street crosswalk with traffic driving cars at Shibuya, Tokyo City, Japan
4k00:15Woman traveller with arms raised on top of mountain looking at view Hiker girl lifting arm up celebrating scenic landscape enjoying vacation travel adventure nature Thailand asian girl
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:09Group of Mixed Race People Having fun, Communicating and Eating at Outdoor Family Dinner. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:12Low shot of three girls that are walking through a clothing store in colorful garments. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:14Los Angeles, California/USA - 08.24.2019: Roller coasters at Six Flags in California, selfie video of riders, lots of fun and adrenalin, extreme riding, laughing and screaming of excitement