0
Stock video
Close up of one honey bee flying around flowers bee collecting nectar pollen on spring sunny day slow motion, A bee is sitting on a flower. 4K
T
By T-Stock.inc
- Stock footage ID: 1085040193
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|43.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|11.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.3 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:17Close up of one honey bee flying around honeysuckle flowers bee collecting nectar pollen on spring sunny day slow motion
hd00:22Flying honey bee covered with pollen collecting nectar from yellow sunflower close up. Macro footage of bee covered with pollen pollinating flower.
4k00:16Honey Bee on fragrant Lavender flower. Honeybee working on Growing Lavender Flowers field closeup. Macro. Slow motion 240 fps. Blooming Violet fragrant lavender flowers on a field, close up. 4K UHD
Related video keywords
animalbeautybeebloombloomingblossomblossomingbotanicbotanybugbumblebeeclose upcloseupcolorfuldetailflorafloralflowerflyflying beegardengreenhoneyhoney beehoney suckleleafmacromicronaturalnaturenectaroutdoorpetalplantpollenpollinatepollinationpollinatorseasonside viewslow motionspringspringtimesummersunsunnywildwildlifewing