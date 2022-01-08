0
Stock video
Edison light bulb, slow sliding from the top inside reveals details in macro close up view, on black background or darkness. Tungsten bulb lamp elements and glass detailed from light effect bokeh.
G
- Stock footage ID: 1085040025
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|176 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|11.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:34Slow camera movement in macro reveal sharp details in part of Tungsten light bulb or Edison bulb. Cozy view over black background, macro close up shot of old retro vintage light. 4k.
4k01:17Slow camera rotation around light bulb while revealing details of Tungsten bulb. Edison light lamp bulb view of inside wires. Flickering and dimming of electricity. Macro close up. 4k.
4k00:17Slow camera movement in macro reveal sharp details in part of Tungsten light bulb or Edison bulb. Cozy view over black background, macro close up shot of old retro vintage light. 4k.
4k00:11Slow rotation of Edison retro light bulb. Spinning vintage filament tungsten bulb revealing details idea view. Cozy nostalgic evening bedroom macro close up concept. 4k.
4k00:22Slow rotation of Edison retro light bulb. Spinning vintage filament tungsten bulb revealing details idea view. Cozy nostalgic evening bedroom macro close up concept. 4k.
4k00:11Slow rotation of Edison retro light bulb. Spinning vintage filament tungsten bulb revealing details idea view. Cozy nostalgic evening bedroom macro close up concept. 4k.