0
Stock video
Slow rotation of Edison retro light bulb. Spinning vintage filament tungsten bulb revealing details idea view. Cozy nostalgic evening bedroom macro close up concept. 4k.
G
- Stock footage ID: 1085040013
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|124 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|10.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.1 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:29Decorative antique edison style filament light bulbs hanging on ceiling, lamp decoration in shop, electric light, incandescent lamp, hot spiral of tungsten bulb.
hd00:29Decorative antique edison style filament light bulbs hanging on ceiling, lamp decoration in shop, electric light, incandescent lamp, hot spiral of tungsten bulb.
4k00:40Variable Voltage in Electropipe. The complicated shape of the filaments in the old electric lamp. Voltage changes the brightness of the helix
4k00:21Blurry Tungsten light bulb lamp slowly reveal a details while flickering. Camera sliding under the Edison bulb. Cozy dimming over black background, macro close up shot of old retro vintage light. 4k.
4k00:34Slow camera movement in macro reveal sharp details in part of Tungsten light bulb or Edison bulb. Cozy view over black background, macro close up shot of old retro vintage light. 4k.
Related video keywords
antiqueartbackgroundblackbrightbulbclassicclosecloseupconceptscozydarkdecordecorationdetailedisonelectricelectricityfashionedfilamentglassglowglowinggoldenhomehorrorideaimaginationincandescentindoorsinspirationisolatedlamplightlight bulblightbulbmacronostalgiaoldretroscaryshinetexturedtransparenttungstenturnupvintagewarmyellow