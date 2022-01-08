0
Stock video
Tungsten light bulb lamp on black background. View from the top reveal inside details of vintage Edison light bulb in darkness. Horror movie concept.
G
- Stock footage ID: 1085040004
Video clip length: 00:27FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|300 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|20.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.1 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:29Decorative antique edison style filament light bulbs hanging on ceiling, lamp decoration in shop, electric light, incandescent lamp, hot spiral of tungsten bulb.
Related video keywords
abstractbackgroundblackbrightbulbbusinessclassicclose-upconsumptiondarkdecorativedimecologyeconomyedisonefficiencyelectricelectricityenergyfilamentglowglowinghorrorideailluminatedilluminationincandescentinspirationisolatedlamplightlight bulbluminositypowerrecyclerecyclingretroscaryscienceshineshinysolutiontechnologytransparenttungstenvintagewireyellow