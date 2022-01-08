 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

One light blue Christmas snowflake slowly rotates in a circle on a white background. The frequency is 25 frames per second.

M

By MERIDIAN Desidn

  • Stock footage ID: 1085039593
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV15.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV760 kB

Related stock videos

Santa With Reindeer Fly Over Moon
hd00:18Santa With Reindeer Fly Over Moon
Santa with reindeer flies over moon **** More CHRISTMAS footage in my portfolio
hd00:22Santa with reindeer flies over moon **** More CHRISTMAS footage in my portfolio
Santa flies over moon and woke up the village
hd00:21Santa flies over moon and woke up the village
3D animation - Looped animated background of a "Merry Christmas" text, Christmas balls and pine needles frame in vertical composition
4k00:083D animation - Looped animated background of a "Merry Christmas" text, Christmas balls and pine needles frame in vertical composition
Merry christmas text with snow and stars **** More CHRISTMAS footage in my portfolio
hd00:27Merry christmas text with snow and stars **** More CHRISTMAS footage in my portfolio
Santa with reindeer flies over the moon - Christmas concept
hd00:15Santa with reindeer flies over the moon - Christmas concept
Beautiful Special Snowflakes Transition on Green screen background - 3D Snowflakes Transition on Chroma key background Snowflakes Flow Transitions Three versions : White , Gold & Blue
4k00:14Beautiful Special Snowflakes Transition on Green screen background - 3D Snowflakes Transition on Chroma key background Snowflakes Flow Transitions Three versions : White , Gold & Blue
Growing New Year tree with falling snowflakes and stars
hd00:30Growing New Year tree with falling snowflakes and stars

Related video keywords