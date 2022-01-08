0
Stock video
Caucasian tourist driver man holding Please Help poster hitchhiking cars on rural road. Broken car. Road incident.
n
- Stock footage ID: 1085038480
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|803.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|21.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:14Caucasian tourist driver man holding Please Help poster hitchhiking cars on rural road. Broken car. Road incident.
4k00:29Car breakdown. Road incident. Bearded guy driver calling for auto services while his woman cathging cars on empty country road. Please Help sign.
4k00:23Couple in car breakdown. Caucasian bearded guy calling for automobile services, his woman standing on road holding Please Help poster waiting for cars.
4k00:15African american woman holding Please Help poster for hitchhiking. Worried female tourist with car trouble catching cars on empty rural road.
4k00:14Bearded guy wearing strawhat and holding Please Help poster hitchhiking cars in countryside. Broken damaged car on roadside. Car breakdown.
4k00:16Car breakdown. Young african woman driver parking broken car, having engine damage troubles and catching cars holding sign poster. Road trip accident concept.
4k00:28Road incident. Multiethnic couple parking breakdown car on roadside, calling for emergency service and catching cars with Please Help sign poster. Stressful situation. Accident scene.
Same model in other videos
4k00:10Portrait successful happy man bearded hipster tourist standing in car door parking roadside smiling on camera. Emotional guy. Tourism and recreation. Roadtrip.
4k00:29Car breakdown. Road incident. Bearded guy driver calling for auto services while his woman cathging cars on empty country road. Please Help sign.
4k00:20Family couple travel vacation in beautiful mountains. Two multi-ethnic people man and woman wearing backpacks hiking in beautiful countryside nature outdoors.
4k00:18Aerial view of woman with parked broken car on empty mountain road. Frustrated african driver girl having auto car engine damage troubles stopping cars on highway.
4k00:13Aerial flight over young people couple hiking on beautiful mountain, with green forests and sunshine background. Wanderlust. Adventure. Summer trip.
4k00:14Aerial shot of two tourists with backpacks hiking on mountains together. Multi-ethnic family couple enjoying their adventure vacation trip in nature.
4k00:14Bearded guy wearing strawhat and holding Please Help poster hitchhiking cars in countryside. Broken damaged car on roadside. Car breakdown.
Related video keywords
accidentadventurealoneauto stopautomobilebeardedbreakdownbroken carcar accidentcaucasian guydamageddriveremergencyenginefrustratedhandsomehelphipsterhitchhiking manjourneylifestylemechanicalmountainnatureno peopleoutdoorparkingpersonplease help signposterproblemroadroadsideroadtripsadsafetyservicestandingstressthumbthumb uptourismtransporttraveltriptroubleupsetvehicleworriedyoung adult