0
Stock video
Car breakdown. Road incident. Bearded guy driver calling for auto services while his woman cathging cars on empty country road. Please Help sign.
n
- Stock footage ID: 1085038450
Video clip length: 00:29FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.5 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|38.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:08Handsome adult caucasian businessman in formal suit driving his car commuting to work. Business person. Successful people. Luxury lifestyle. Positive mood.
4k00:15Front view of happy loving parents and their excited kids smiling driving a car in the city. Young family traveling abroad by car in summer.
4k00:17Retail Warehouse full of Shelves with Goods: Electric Forklift Truck Operator Lifts Pallet with Cardboard Box on a Shelf. People Working, Scanning Products, Using Trucks in Logistics Delivery Center
4k00:11Portrait of young Caucasian handsome happy man farmer standing in field and smiling to camera. Big tractor on background. Cheerful male worker in agricultural farm. Sunlight. Agriculture farming.
4k00:28Unrecognizable man holding his hands on steering wheel and driving car at country road on warm summer day. Truck driver rides to destination. View from the lorry cab. Slow motion Close up
4k00:29Male driver sleeping behind the self-driving steering wheel of an autonomous autopilot driverless car. Man fell deeply asleep while driving along the countryside road in luxury all-electric vehicle
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:09Handsome young man using cell phone in a car. He is texting, checking emails, chats or the news online. Night.
4k00:18Truck Driver Closes Doors of His Parked Truck Cargo Trailer. Professional Driver Wears Heavy Duty Gloves. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:30Close up of attractive woman in a car using a mobile phone. She is texting, checking mails, chats or the news online.
Same model in other videos
4k00:12Euphoric pretty woman with tourist backpack walking alone through summer forest wild nature enjoying african safari hiking adventure alone. Portraits.
4k00:22Attractive modern tourists black couple hiking climbing up forest hills watching animals in distance. Natural park. Safari. Journey. Recreation concept.
4k00:10Multi-race male and female pharmacy consultants coworking in professional healthcare facilities center drugstore pharmacy indoors. Medicine concept. Coronavirus.
4k00:16Couple of romantic black man and woman taking their Husky dog on summer travel exploring wild forests nature in team. Families. Tourism. Recreation. Hiking.
4k00:15African american professional woman pharmacist in surgical mask using computer screen technology database learning drugs in pharmacy. Selling medication. Pandemic. Quarantine.
4k00:24Apothecary. Coronavirus. African american and caucasian pharmacists consultants walk through drugs storage cabinet discussing useful medication for virus infections.
4k00:17African american female pharmacist consults male intern using tablet computer examining medications and drugs in pharmacy healthcare center. Collaboration. Mixed race.
Related video keywords
accidentaerialafrican americanaloneauto failureautomobilebreakdownbroken carcalling helpcar accidentcar troublecatchingcaucasiancheck enginecouplecrashdamagedangerdriverdroneemergencyenginefailurefamilyfemaleflightfuelgirlhighwayinsuranceladymaintenancemountainmulti-ethnicoutdoorparkingproblemroadsideroadtripsafetyservicesign posterstoppedstressedtogethertransporttraveltwo peopleupsetvehicle