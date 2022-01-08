 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Railway engineer young caucasian technologist learning building plan browsing tablet constructing new modern city trams. Factory. Professional.

n

By nazar kantora

  • Stock footage ID: 1085038435
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.1 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV21.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.3 MB

Related stock videos

Caucasian professional bearded engineer specialist young architect male worker wearing industrial clothes building city trams on factory. City transport. Portraits.
4k00:07Caucasian professional bearded engineer specialist young architect male worker wearing industrial clothes building city trams on factory. City transport. Portraits.
Same model in other videos
Front view of happy loving parents and their excited kids smiling driving a car in the city. Young family traveling abroad by car in summer.
4k00:15Front view of happy loving parents and their excited kids smiling driving a car in the city. Young family traveling abroad by car in summer.
Close up cute family with dog plant tree stand add water to the tree care green garden man environment agriculture planet ecology teamwork gardening slow motion
4k00:07Close up cute family with dog plant tree stand add water to the tree care green garden man environment agriculture planet ecology teamwork gardening slow motion
Multi-race diverse young medical staff communicating meeting in office workspace applauding hearing news watching TV celebrating ending of quarantine in masks.
4k00:14Multi-race diverse young medical staff communicating meeting in office workspace applauding hearing news watching TV celebrating ending of quarantine in masks.
Happy young smiling man driving a car on a road trip sunset sunlight transport holiday happy adventure car short hair free time journey smiling summer travel slow motion
4k00:18Happy young smiling man driving a car on a road trip sunset sunlight transport holiday happy adventure car short hair free time journey smiling summer travel slow motion
In forest young family with dog plant tree stand care green garden man environment agriculture planet ecology teamwork gardening slow motion
4k00:15In forest young family with dog plant tree stand care green garden man environment agriculture planet ecology teamwork gardening slow motion
Nomophobia - People using the mobile phone. No-mobile-phone phobia. Multiscreen on people using smartphone in everyday life. Commuters being on their mobile phones walking.
4k00:13Nomophobia - People using the mobile phone. No-mobile-phone phobia. Multiscreen on people using smartphone in everyday life. Commuters being on their mobile phones walking.
Happy family with wears white clothes dog plant tree care green group, garden man environment agriculture environmental planet ecology teamwork gardening slow motion
4k00:22Happy family with wears white clothes dog plant tree care green group, garden man environment agriculture environmental planet ecology teamwork gardening slow motion
Exciting family barbecue in open area on summer evening. happy family eating snacks drinking juice and having good party time together.
4k00:12Exciting family barbecue in open area on summer evening. happy family eating snacks drinking juice and having good party time together.

Related video keywords