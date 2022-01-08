 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Flying on a quadrocopter along the truck parking lot. Many trucks are parked at the port, waiting for their turn to load and unload. Customs terminal. Batumi, Georgia.

Y

By Yaroslau Mikheyeu

  • Stock footage ID: 1085038204
Video clip length: 00:24FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4178.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV72.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV14.3 MB

Related stock videos

Aerial Top View of White Semi Truck with Cargo Trailer Parking with Other Trucks on Special Parking Lot. Shot on Phantom 4K UHD Camera.
4k00:12Aerial Top View of White Semi Truck with Cargo Trailer Parking with Other Trucks on Special Parking Lot. Shot on Phantom 4K UHD Camera.
unload cargo for air freight logistic
4k00:10unload cargo for air freight logistic
Loading cargo outside cargo plane - Zoom out time lapse
hd00:10Loading cargo outside cargo plane - Zoom out time lapse
Aerial high drone flight over evening road traffic in Kiev, Ukraine. Highway and overpass with cars and trucks, interchange, two-level road junction in the big city. Top view. Vintage filter toning
4k00:18Aerial high drone flight over evening road traffic in Kiev, Ukraine. Highway and overpass with cars and trucks, interchange, two-level road junction in the big city. Top view. Vintage filter toning
Buildings of logistics center, warehouses near the highway, view from height, a large number of trucks in the parking lot near warehouse.
4k00:28Buildings of logistics center, warehouses near the highway, view from height, a large number of trucks in the parking lot near warehouse.
Blue Semi-Truck with Cargo Trailer Drives Off From Overnight Parking Space where Other Trucks are Standing. Long Haul Truck Leaves Parking Lot, Transporting Cargo / Goods Across Continent. Rainy Night
4k00:11Blue Semi-Truck with Cargo Trailer Drives Off From Overnight Parking Space where Other Trucks are Standing. Long Haul Truck Leaves Parking Lot, Transporting Cargo / Goods Across Continent. Rainy Night
A huge queue of trucks. Traffic jam from trucks.
4k00:12A huge queue of trucks. Traffic jam from trucks.
Frontal View of White Semi Truck with Cargo Trailer Drives into Parking Place and Parks with Other Vehicles. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:16Frontal View of White Semi Truck with Cargo Trailer Drives into Parking Place and Parks with Other Vehicles. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.

Related video keywords