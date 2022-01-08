0
Stock video
3D Gold Christmas Ball Ornaments Transition Isolated on Transparent Background with Alpha Channel.
R
By RahulMorwal
- Stock footage ID: 1085037334
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|145.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|19.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:29Beautiful gold shimmering particles with lens flare on black background in slow motion. 3d Animation of Dynamic Wind Particles In The Air With Bokeh.
4k00:084K Golden particles and sparkles. Christmas gold glitters. Bokeh lights. 3D glowing dust trail. Logo revealer. Intro animation. Isolated on black.
4k00:12Great Stylish Bright Explosion Glitter with Flickering. Colourful Elegant Confetti Burst on Black Background. Slow Motion Animation Golden Explode Sparkle Particles. Beautiful Cg Explosion Close up 4k
4k00:30Christmas background. The new year 2021, 2022. Festive background. Gold Christmas balls, gifts and Golden stars moving in space. Looped 4K 3D animation.
4k00:20New year and Christmas 2021, 2022. Background. Frozen of Christmas tree branches with gold and white snowflakes. 4K 3D loop animation. More in my collections.
4k00:13Christmas tree decorated with golden ball and snowflake with a bokeh lights background, 3d rendering blur background and fir tree for Christmas and New Year party or decoration idea.
4k00:22Golden Confetti Party Popper Explosions on a Green and Black Backgrounds, Two Options. 3d animation, 4K. look for more options in my portfolio