 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Rapid Antigen Test for self-diagnostic SARS-CoV-2, Covid-19, Coronavirus. Negative test result for corona

S

By SuziMediaProduction

  • Stock footage ID: 1085036917
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV275.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.3 MB

Related stock videos

BERLIN, GERMANY - December 27, 2021: People queuing at a Corona Test Center at Alexanderplatz to get checked for Covid 19 with a Citizen Test, Antigen Rapid Test or a PCR Test.
4k00:12BERLIN, GERMANY - December 27, 2021: People queuing at a Corona Test Center at Alexanderplatz to get checked for Covid 19 with a Citizen Test, Antigen Rapid Test or a PCR Test.
BERLIN, GERMANY - December 27, 2021: Tilt from Television Tower onto People queuing at a Corona Test Center at Alexanderplatz to get checked for Covid 19 with an Antigen Rapid Test or a PCR Test.
4k00:10BERLIN, GERMANY - December 27, 2021: Tilt from Television Tower onto People queuing at a Corona Test Center at Alexanderplatz to get checked for Covid 19 with an Antigen Rapid Test or a PCR Test.
Rapid Antigen Test for self-diagnostic SARS-CoV-2, Covid-19, Coronavirus. Positive test result for corona
hd00:11Rapid Antigen Test for self-diagnostic SARS-CoV-2, Covid-19, Coronavirus. Positive test result for corona
Rapid Antigen Test for self-diagnostic SARS-CoV-2, Covid-19, Coronavirus. Negative test result for corona. Vertical video for smartphone screen, for target social media platforms and web browsers on
hd00:10Rapid Antigen Test for self-diagnostic SARS-CoV-2, Covid-19, Coronavirus. Negative test result for corona. Vertical video for smartphone screen, for target social media platforms and web browsers on
Rapid Antigen Test for self-diagnostic SARS-CoV-2, Covid-19, Coronavirus. Negative test result for corona
4k00:13Rapid Antigen Test for self-diagnostic SARS-CoV-2, Covid-19, Coronavirus. Negative test result for corona
Rapid Antigen Test for self-diagnostic SARS-CoV-2, Covid-19, Coronavirus. Negative test result for corona. Vertical video for smartphone screen, for target social media platforms and web browsers on
hd00:12Rapid Antigen Test for self-diagnostic SARS-CoV-2, Covid-19, Coronavirus. Negative test result for corona. Vertical video for smartphone screen, for target social media platforms and web browsers on
Rapid Antigen Test for self-diagnostic SARS-CoV-2, Covid-19, Coronavirus. Negative test result for corona
4k00:15Rapid Antigen Test for self-diagnostic SARS-CoV-2, Covid-19, Coronavirus. Negative test result for corona
Rapid Antigen Test for self-diagnostic SARS-CoV-2, Covid-19, Coronavirus. Positive test result for corona
hd00:11Rapid Antigen Test for self-diagnostic SARS-CoV-2, Covid-19, Coronavirus. Positive test result for corona

Related video keywords