 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Mom making rapid self-diagnostic Antigen Test her little daughter for Detection SARS-CoV-2, Covid-19, Coronavirus at home. Tracking shot.

S

By SuziMediaProduction

  • Stock footage ID: 1085036875
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.1 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV17.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.6 MB

Related stock videos

BERLIN, GERMANY - December 27, 2021: People queuing at a Corona Test Center at Alexanderplatz to get checked for Covid 19 with a Citizen Test, Antigen Rapid Test or a PCR Test.
4k00:12BERLIN, GERMANY - December 27, 2021: People queuing at a Corona Test Center at Alexanderplatz to get checked for Covid 19 with a Citizen Test, Antigen Rapid Test or a PCR Test.
BERLIN, GERMANY - December 27, 2021: Tilt from Television Tower onto People queuing at a Corona Test Center at Alexanderplatz to get checked for Covid 19 with an Antigen Rapid Test or a PCR Test.
4k00:10BERLIN, GERMANY - December 27, 2021: Tilt from Television Tower onto People queuing at a Corona Test Center at Alexanderplatz to get checked for Covid 19 with an Antigen Rapid Test or a PCR Test.
Rapid Antigen Test for self-diagnostic SARS-CoV-2, Covid-19, Coronavirus. Positive test result for corona
hd00:11Rapid Antigen Test for self-diagnostic SARS-CoV-2, Covid-19, Coronavirus. Positive test result for corona
Rapid Antigen Test for self-diagnostic SARS-CoV-2, Covid-19, Coronavirus. Negative test result for corona. Vertical video for smartphone screen, for target social media platforms and web browsers on
hd00:10Rapid Antigen Test for self-diagnostic SARS-CoV-2, Covid-19, Coronavirus. Negative test result for corona. Vertical video for smartphone screen, for target social media platforms and web browsers on
Rapid Antigen Test for self-diagnostic SARS-CoV-2, Covid-19, Coronavirus. Negative test result for corona
4k00:13Rapid Antigen Test for self-diagnostic SARS-CoV-2, Covid-19, Coronavirus. Negative test result for corona
Rapid Antigen Test for self-diagnostic SARS-CoV-2, Covid-19, Coronavirus. Negative test result for corona
hd00:12Rapid Antigen Test for self-diagnostic SARS-CoV-2, Covid-19, Coronavirus. Negative test result for corona
Rapid Antigen Test for self-diagnostic SARS-CoV-2, Covid-19, Coronavirus. Negative test result for corona. Vertical video for smartphone screen, for target social media platforms and web browsers on
hd00:12Rapid Antigen Test for self-diagnostic SARS-CoV-2, Covid-19, Coronavirus. Negative test result for corona. Vertical video for smartphone screen, for target social media platforms and web browsers on
Rapid Antigen Test for self-diagnostic SARS-CoV-2, Covid-19, Coronavirus. Negative test result for corona
4k00:15Rapid Antigen Test for self-diagnostic SARS-CoV-2, Covid-19, Coronavirus. Negative test result for corona
Same model in other videos
A young woman watching a online stream broadcast video blog tutorial about tasty and healthy food using laptop and cooking a meal at the home kitchen
4k00:17A young woman watching a online stream broadcast video blog tutorial about tasty and healthy food using laptop and cooking a meal at the home kitchen
Medicine online. Home quarantine coronavirus. Elderly woman is consulting with female doctor using video chat at home. The doctor showing her the results of medical tests
4k00:12Medicine online. Home quarantine coronavirus. Elderly woman is consulting with female doctor using video chat at home. The doctor showing her the results of medical tests
Family Couple Watching TV News Sitting on Couch in Living Room Together. TV Presenter Telling Shocking Breaking News with Scenes of Violence, Fires, Protests and Clashes. Rear View with Dolly-in
hd00:12Family Couple Watching TV News Sitting on Couch in Living Room Together. TV Presenter Telling Shocking Breaking News with Scenes of Violence, Fires, Protests and Clashes. Rear View with Dolly-in
A woman going cross-country skiing on a frozen bay in Finland on a frosty sunny day. Steadicam Tracking Shot.
hd00:20A woman going cross-country skiing on a frozen bay in Finland on a frosty sunny day. Steadicam Tracking Shot.
TV studio news female anchor presenter talking breaking news about mass protests against COVID quarantine restrictions
hd00:10TV studio news female anchor presenter talking breaking news about mass protests against COVID quarantine restrictions
TV Studio News female anchorman talks breaking news about falling living standards and the global food crisis
hd00:09TV Studio News female anchorman talks breaking news about falling living standards and the global food crisis
Family movie theater. Little girl and her parents enjoying watching cartoons online and eating popcorn in the tent at home. Self isolation, home quarantine.
hd00:13Family movie theater. Little girl and her parents enjoying watching cartoons online and eating popcorn in the tent at home. Self isolation, home quarantine.
Home quarantine, distance learning. Little girl are learning to write letters with special desk. Young woman teaching her child the alphabet.
hd00:25Home quarantine, distance learning. Little girl are learning to write letters with special desk. Young woman teaching her child the alphabet.

Related video keywords