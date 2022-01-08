0
Stock video
Female elderly sugar diabetic patient measuring blood glucose level with a glucometer at home. Health care, diabetic lifestyle. Close-up.
S
- Stock footage ID: 1085036833
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|318.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:15Female elderly sugar diabetic patient measuring blood glucose level with a glucometer at home. Health care, diabetic lifestyle. Tracking shot.
4k00:18Female elderly sugar diabetic patient measuring blood glucose level with a glucometer at home. Health care, diabetic lifestyle. Close-up. Tracking shot.
4k00:20Female elderly sugar diabetic patient measuring blood glucose level with a glucometer at home. Health care, diabetic lifestyle. Close-up. Tracking shot.
hd00:07Female elderly sugar diabetic patient measuring blood glucose level with a glucometer at home. Health care, diabetic lifestyle. Close-up. Tracking shot.
4k00:14Female elderly sugar diabetic patient measuring blood glucose level with a glucometer at home. Health care, diabetic lifestyle. Close-up. Tracking shot.
hd00:08Female elderly sugar diabetic patient measuring blood glucose level with a glucometer at home. Health care, diabetic lifestyle. Close-up.
4k00:08Female elderly sugar diabetic patient measuring blood glucose level with a glucometer at home. Health care, diabetic lifestyle. Close-up. Tracking shot.
Same model in other videos
4k00:12Medicine online. Home quarantine coronavirus. Elderly woman is consulting with female doctor using video chat at home. The doctor showing her the results of medical tests
4k00:19Medicine online. Elderly woman is consulting with female doctor using video chat at home. The doctor showing her ultrasound on a laptop screen
4k00:12Happy senior woman holding cake to web camera while celebrating birthday with her family via video chat. Social distancing, self isolation.
4k00:16Medicine online. Elderly woman is consulting with female doctor using video chat at home. The doctor prescribing her medicine.
hd00:12Medicine online. Elderly woman is consulting with male doctor using video chat at home. The doctor prescribing her medicine. Multi screen
hd00:16Happy senior woman holding cake to web camera while celebrating birthday with her family via video chat. Social distancing, self isolation. Slow motion
Related video keywords
advanced ageagedanalysisanalyzingarmbloodcarecheckchronicclose-updiabetesdiabeticdiseasedropelderlyequipmentexamfingerglucoseglucose meterglycemichandhealthhealthcarehealthyhyperglycemiahypoglycemiaillnessinstrumentinsulinlevelmeasurementmedicalmedicationmonitormonitoringoldpatientpersonprickproblemprotectionretiredsticksugartesttherapytreatmentwoman