 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Fishing at sunset. Fisherman with a headlamp on a sunset background. Feoletovoe sky and a fisherman. He sprinkles the bait while sitting in the boat. Beautiful frame of fishing.

E

By Eugene Sibor

  • Stock footage ID: 1085036752
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV229.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV20 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4 MB

Related stock videos

Slow Motion Silhouette of fishermen throwing fishing net during sunset with boats at the lake. Concept Fisherman's life style. Lopburi, Asia, Thailand.
4k00:13Slow Motion Silhouette of fishermen throwing fishing net during sunset with boats at the lake. Concept Fisherman's life style. Lopburi, Asia, Thailand.
Father and son fishing on the lake.
hd00:18Father and son fishing on the lake.
Man fishing in lake at sunrise
hd00:22Man fishing in lake at sunrise
family weekend, fishermen little brothers sit on pier and fish with a wooden fishing rod in stream in middle on sunset on fun holidays outside city among reeds, back view
4k00:27family weekend, fishermen little brothers sit on pier and fish with a wooden fishing rod in stream in middle on sunset on fun holidays outside city among reeds, back view
Slow Motion Silhouette of fishermen throwing fishing net during sunset on boat at the lake. Concept Fisherman's life style. Lopburi, Asia, Thailand. Slow Motion
4k00:16Slow Motion Silhouette of fishermen throwing fishing net during sunset on boat at the lake. Concept Fisherman's life style. Lopburi, Asia, Thailand. Slow Motion
Father and son fishing on the lake.
hd00:20Father and son fishing on the lake.
Silhouette of traditional fisherman on the fishing boat during golden sunrise at Nagalang beach,Labuan,Malaysia.
hd00:15Silhouette of traditional fisherman on the fishing boat during golden sunrise at Nagalang beach,Labuan,Malaysia.
Silhouette of a fisherman throwing his net with sunset.
hd00:12Silhouette of a fisherman throwing his net with sunset.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Two busy fishermen sailing on their boat across the sea with view of the Amalfi Coast in the background, on a bright sunny day. Wide shot on 8k helium RED camera.
4k00:37Two busy fishermen sailing on their boat across the sea with view of the Amalfi Coast in the background, on a bright sunny day. Wide shot on 8k helium RED camera.

Related video keywords