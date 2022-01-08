0
Stock video
Hydrophobicity of the car. The work of liquid ceramics on the car body. Protective compound for paint and varnish coating. The water runs off and leaves no residue. Detaylin protection.
E
By Eugene Sibor
- Stock footage ID: 1085036242
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|154.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|26.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:25Aerial top view smart cargo ship carrying container running opposite directions for export import near cargo yard port concept freight shipping by cargo ship .
4k00:14Aerial view of cargo ship carrying container and running with tug boat for export goods on clam sea from cargo yard port to custom ocean concept freight shipping by ship .
4k00:28Aerial top view of smart cargo ship carrying container and running for export goods from cargo yard port to other ocean concept freight shipping ship
4k00:29Aerial of cargo ship carrying container and running with tug boat freight shipping ship with technology WIFI wireless 5G and internet network for smart logistic transportation .
4k00:30Aerial top view of 2 cargo ship carrying container running opposite directions for export import near cargo yard port concept freight shipping by cargo ship .
4k00:20Aerial of cargo ship carrying container and running for export goods from cargo yard port to other ocean concept freight shipping ship economy logistic.