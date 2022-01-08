 
Man picking red wine grapes on vine in vineyard. Happy winemaker male harvesting grapes. Harvest in vineyard. Grape harvest at the world famous and sensational taste of wine grapes sangiovese.

By freeman8

  • Stock footage ID: 1085035432
Video clip length: 00:23FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV2.4 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV39.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV7.9 MB

