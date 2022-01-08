0
Stock video
Organic food, nature, fine wine handmade. Gardening masculine holding grapes in his hand in vineyard. Man farmer the selected grape in bio concept
f
By freeman8
- Stock footage ID: 1085035423
Video clip length: 00:23FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|2.3 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|59.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|11.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:20agriculture. girl farmer in rubber boots walks along a country road near a green field of wheat grass. farmer worker goes home after harvesting end of the working day feet in rubber boots agriculture
4k00:13Close up of male hands touching dry ground in an agricultural field, Soil, cultivated dirt, earth, ground, Organic gardening, agriculture. Nature close up. Environmental texture, pattern. Mud on field
4k00:16Steadicam shot of young farmer going on the field with a full bag of corn at sunset. Real working process of picking harvest on the organic eco farm, slow motion.
4k00:17Farmer in Hat in Young Wheat Field and Examining Crop. Aerial View Man Walking Through Wheat Field. Wheat Field Farmer Walking Landscape Nature Agriculture Growth Drone Footage Man Sky. 4K UHD
hd00:20Wheat grains falling down in wheat sack from farmer's hand.Close up, slow motion, high speed camera.Unrecognizable person, lens flare, sunset light
4k00:10Farming and cultivations in Latin America. Portrait of middle aged farmer in tomato field, showing vegetables to the camera. The man stands proud and smiles. Low angle shot.
hd00:25Strong man's hand takes a lot of wheat grains from a sack, cultivated land , sky and sun in the background. Lens flare, sunset light.Slow motion, high speed camera, unrecognizable person
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:21Young male farmer is enjoying nature around and smiling satisfied with his work on countryside farm corn fields.
4k00:17Cinematic shot of male farmer is smiling in camera proud and satisfied with his work on countryside farmland corn fields. Concept of occupation,agriculture, industry, cultivation, bio and eco farming.
4k00:21Cinematic shot of young male farmer walking enjoying nature around and smiling satisfied with his work on countryside farm corn fields. Concept of agriculture, nature, cultivation, bio and eco farming
Same model in other videos
4k00:10Bearded man in september to harvest vineyards, collects selected grape bunches in Italy for great harvest. Biological concept, organic food and fine wine handmade. Grape bunches in vineyard.
4k00:22Wide angle of blue ripe grapes. Harvest in vineyard. Farmers harvesting grape. Wine making concept. Winemaker in vineyard picking blue grapes. Vintner examining grapes during the vintage.
4k00:15Top view. Rows of vineyards aerial. Smooth vineyard lines. Aerial view of a vineyard plantation. Farmer harvests bunches of grapes
4k00:22Biological concept id, organic food, fine wine handmade. Grapes harvest. Farmers hands with freshly harvested black grapes. Harvester cuts grape bunches of bobal variety of strain in the wine region.
4k00:23Man picking red wine grapes on vine in vineyard. Happy winemaker male harvesting grapes. Harvest in vineyard. Grape harvest at the world famous and sensational taste of wine grapes sangiovese.
4k00:21Biological concept id, organic food, fine wine handmade. Grapes harvest. Farmers hands with freshly harvested black grapes. Harvester cuts grape bunches of bobal variety of strain in the wine region.
4k00:11Top view. Rows of vineyards aerial. Smooth vineyard lines. Aerial view of a vineyard plantation. Farmer harvests bunches of grapes
Related video keywords
1 personbeautifulbunchcollectingeuropean manfarmerfarmer workingfieldfrancefrench winegrapegrape fruitgrape harvesthappy peopleharvestharvest seasonindependentlyindustryitalylatinomakemalemale handmanmanuallynatural foodorganicorganic producepeasantpeopleproducerural fieldscissorssmiletooltraditionvinevine leavesvineyardvintnerwhitewhite grapewine farmwine growingwine industrywinegrowerwinemakingwineryworker