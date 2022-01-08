 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Organic food, nature, fine wine handmade. Gardening masculine holding grapes in his hand in vineyard. Man farmer the selected grape in bio concept

f

By freeman8

  • Stock footage ID: 1085035423
Video clip length: 00:23FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV2.3 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV59.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV11.8 MB

Related stock videos

agriculture. girl farmer in rubber boots walks along a country road near a green field of wheat grass. farmer worker goes home after harvesting end of the working day feet in rubber boots agriculture
4k00:20agriculture. girl farmer in rubber boots walks along a country road near a green field of wheat grass. farmer worker goes home after harvesting end of the working day feet in rubber boots agriculture
Close up of male hands touching dry ground in an agricultural field, Soil, cultivated dirt, earth, ground, Organic gardening, agriculture. Nature close up. Environmental texture, pattern. Mud on field
4k00:13Close up of male hands touching dry ground in an agricultural field, Soil, cultivated dirt, earth, ground, Organic gardening, agriculture. Nature close up. Environmental texture, pattern. Mud on field
Steadicam shot of young farmer going on the field with a full bag of corn at sunset. Real working process of picking harvest on the organic eco farm, slow motion.
4k00:16Steadicam shot of young farmer going on the field with a full bag of corn at sunset. Real working process of picking harvest on the organic eco farm, slow motion.
Farmer in Hat in Young Wheat Field and Examining Crop. Aerial View Man Walking Through Wheat Field. Wheat Field Farmer Walking Landscape Nature Agriculture Growth Drone Footage Man Sky. 4K UHD
4k00:17Farmer in Hat in Young Wheat Field and Examining Crop. Aerial View Man Walking Through Wheat Field. Wheat Field Farmer Walking Landscape Nature Agriculture Growth Drone Footage Man Sky. 4K UHD
Wheat grains falling down in wheat sack from farmer's hand.Close up, slow motion, high speed camera.Unrecognizable person, lens flare, sunset light
hd00:20Wheat grains falling down in wheat sack from farmer's hand.Close up, slow motion, high speed camera.Unrecognizable person, lens flare, sunset light
Farming and cultivations in Latin America. Portrait of middle aged farmer in tomato field, showing vegetables to the camera. The man stands proud and smiles. Low angle shot.
4k00:10Farming and cultivations in Latin America. Portrait of middle aged farmer in tomato field, showing vegetables to the camera. The man stands proud and smiles. Low angle shot.
Strong man's hand takes a lot of wheat grains from a sack, cultivated land , sky and sun in the background. Lens flare, sunset light.Slow motion, high speed camera, unrecognizable person
hd00:25Strong man's hand takes a lot of wheat grains from a sack, cultivated land , sky and sun in the background. Lens flare, sunset light.Slow motion, high speed camera, unrecognizable person
Farming and cultivations in Latin America. Farmer walking in tomato field, inspecting the quality of plants and vegetables. He checks that there are no pest on leaves. Low angle, dolly shot.
4k00:13Farming and cultivations in Latin America. Farmer walking in tomato field, inspecting the quality of plants and vegetables. He checks that there are no pest on leaves. Low angle, dolly shot.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Young male farmer is enjoying nature around and smiling satisfied with his work on countryside farm corn fields.
4k00:21Young male farmer is enjoying nature around and smiling satisfied with his work on countryside farm corn fields.
Cinematic shot of male farmer is smiling in camera proud and satisfied with his work on countryside farmland corn fields. Concept of occupation,agriculture, industry, cultivation, bio and eco farming.
4k00:17Cinematic shot of male farmer is smiling in camera proud and satisfied with his work on countryside farmland corn fields. Concept of occupation,agriculture, industry, cultivation, bio and eco farming.
Cinematic shot of young male farmer walking enjoying nature around and smiling satisfied with his work on countryside farm corn fields. Concept of agriculture, nature, cultivation, bio and eco farming
4k00:21Cinematic shot of young male farmer walking enjoying nature around and smiling satisfied with his work on countryside farm corn fields. Concept of agriculture, nature, cultivation, bio and eco farming
Cinematic shot of young male farmer is enjoying nature around and smiling satisfied with his work on countryside farm corn fields.
4k00:21Cinematic shot of young male farmer is enjoying nature around and smiling satisfied with his work on countryside farm corn fields.
Same model in other videos
Bearded man in september to harvest vineyards, collects selected grape bunches in Italy for great harvest. Biological concept, organic food and fine wine handmade. Grape bunches in vineyard.
4k00:10Bearded man in september to harvest vineyards, collects selected grape bunches in Italy for great harvest. Biological concept, organic food and fine wine handmade. Grape bunches in vineyard.
Wide angle of blue ripe grapes. Harvest in vineyard. Farmers harvesting grape. Wine making concept. Winemaker in vineyard picking blue grapes. Vintner examining grapes during the vintage.
4k00:22Wide angle of blue ripe grapes. Harvest in vineyard. Farmers harvesting grape. Wine making concept. Winemaker in vineyard picking blue grapes. Vintner examining grapes during the vintage.
Top view. Rows of vineyards aerial. Smooth vineyard lines. Aerial view of a vineyard plantation. Farmer harvests bunches of grapes
4k00:15Top view. Rows of vineyards aerial. Smooth vineyard lines. Aerial view of a vineyard plantation. Farmer harvests bunches of grapes
Biological concept id, organic food, fine wine handmade. Grapes harvest. Farmers hands with freshly harvested black grapes. Harvester cuts grape bunches of bobal variety of strain in the wine region.
4k00:22Biological concept id, organic food, fine wine handmade. Grapes harvest. Farmers hands with freshly harvested black grapes. Harvester cuts grape bunches of bobal variety of strain in the wine region.
Man picking red wine grapes on vine in vineyard. Happy winemaker male harvesting grapes. Harvest in vineyard. Grape harvest at the world famous and sensational taste of wine grapes sangiovese.
4k00:23Man picking red wine grapes on vine in vineyard. Happy winemaker male harvesting grapes. Harvest in vineyard. Grape harvest at the world famous and sensational taste of wine grapes sangiovese.
Biological concept id, organic food, fine wine handmade. Grapes harvest. Farmers hands with freshly harvested black grapes. Harvester cuts grape bunches of bobal variety of strain in the wine region.
4k00:21Biological concept id, organic food, fine wine handmade. Grapes harvest. Farmers hands with freshly harvested black grapes. Harvester cuts grape bunches of bobal variety of strain in the wine region.
Top view. Rows of vineyards aerial. Smooth vineyard lines. Aerial view of a vineyard plantation. Farmer harvests bunches of grapes
4k00:11Top view. Rows of vineyards aerial. Smooth vineyard lines. Aerial view of a vineyard plantation. Farmer harvests bunches of grapes
Organic food, nature, fine wine handmade. Gardening masculine holding grapes in his hand in vineyard. Man farmer the selected grape in bio concept
4k00:23Organic food, nature, fine wine handmade. Gardening masculine holding grapes in his hand in vineyard. Man farmer the selected grape in bio concept

Related video keywords