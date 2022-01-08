0
Stock video
A stockbroker is looking at the report with stock information. Financial, investment, business concept.
S
By SVTeam
- Stock footage ID: 1085032942
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|750.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|31.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:31Stockbroker is Working on the Financial Market in a Dark Monitoring Room With Display Screens
4k00:15Busy Businessman working on global financial trading growth analysis strategy at computer. Modern business innovation investment concept.
hd00:18Financial business team of Stockbrokers or news reporters. Could be large bank or independent stocks and shares firm. Filmed on RED ONE Digital Cinema Camera with 17-50mm 35mm RED Lens. Jib motion.
4k00:31Stockbroker is Working on the Financial Market in a Dark Monitoring Room With Display Screens
Same model in other videos
4k00:17African stockbroker is calculating stock rates at his desk. Businessman trader, broker concept.
4k00:20Financial, investment, business concept. Reports with stock data are getting examined by a stockbroker
Related video keywords
analysisanalystanalyzingbankingbondsbrokerbusinesschartcomputercurrencydatadiagramsdigitaleconomiceconomyexchangefinancefinance advisorfinancialfluctuationsforexgraphgrowthinformationinvestinvestinginvestmentinvestormanmanagementmarketmoneymonitoringpriceprofitratesreportscreenspecialistspeculatingstockstock marketstock pricesstockbrokertechnologytradetradertradingworkingworkplace