0
Stock video
A seamstress is teaching a girl to work with fabric
S
By SVTeam
- Stock footage ID: 1085032885
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|599.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|22 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Dressmaker working on a sewing machine in her studio at table. Professional occupation of cute 20s girl indoors and mannequin in background. Lifestyle with blue thread of cloth for smile of people
hd00:15DA LAT, VIETNAM - JUNE 25, 2016: Young asian women seamstresses are embroidering patterns on clothes under lamps in light huge room workplace at clothing factory
4k00:094K Macro close up view of female hands inserting a thread into a needle hole for sewing. Young woman in green dress doing needlework. Hand made concept. Daylight.
hd00:08Attractive fashion designer sketching at table in her studio. Woman at work as fashion designer and tailor, looking at sketches in atelier.
hd00:08Designer draws a line on the paper. Fashion designer drawing and paint. Female fashion designer drawing sketches for clothes in atelier. Beautiful girl smiling
hd00:26Closeup of the hands of a young seamstress girl who is pushing a spool of thread into a shuttle and setting up a sewing machine for work. Straightens the hooked thread with the tip of the sewing sciss
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
atelierbeautifulbusinesschildclothesclothingcommunicationcouturedaughterdesigndressmakerdressmakingfabricfamilyfashionfashionablefemalegirlhandmadehaving funhobbyhomehouseinstrumentskidlifestylelovemanufacturemanufacturingmaterialmommotherneedleworkrelationshipseamstresssewingshowroomstudiostyletailortailor housetailoringtextiletogetherwomanworkworkplaceyoung