0
Stock video
Two young beautiful girls in a cafe discuss work issues through a tablet on a video conference. The concept of remote work, digital technologies. High quality 4k footage
s
By sorinpro
- Stock footage ID: 1084928149
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|245.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|35.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.1 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:26Active young mom babysiter and cute little kid daughter jumping dancing in modern house living room, happy family mother with child girl having fun enjoy playing funny activity together at home
hd00:24Sweet little African American baby-girl is held on her father’s arms, laughs and tries to get away from his hugs. Favorite toy, positive emotions. Slow motion, close up view
4k00:22Mother multi-tasking, holding baby infant and using computer laptop at home. Candid authentic and real life mom working and parenting
4k00:06Happy family loving young mum playing piggybacking cute little funny kid daughter sit on couch at home, cheerful mother carrying small child girl on back bonding pretending flying having fun together
hd00:16Social distancing. Multiracial Friends in protective face mask greet their elbows. Elbow bump is new greeting to avoid spread of coronavirus or covid-19 - Avoid or Stop handshakes due to pandemic
4k00:13Active Family Group Move in Rent Real Estate. Positive Looking at Relocating or Unpacking of Carton Pack by Playful Dad. Two Caucasian Babies Ride a Chair. Enjoying Life or Dream of Small Child by Day
4k00:15Indian and caucasian businesswomen wear medical face masks greeting with elbow bump work together in office. Two female colleagues avoid touch for coronavirus protection covid 19 spreading prevention.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:14Two cheerful young girls are buying clothes at a cash desk in a department store. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:42Unhappy couple making up and kissing on beach at sunset sad woman being comforted by strong handsome man
Same model in other videos
4k00:16A young couple enters credit card details and makes a purchase via the Internet in a cafe. They choose a purchase together. Online shopping concept. High quality 4k footage
4k00:07Two young attractive girls in a cafe take selfies, smile and pose. Friendship concept, lifestyle, selfie. High quality 4k footage
4k00:07Two young beautiful girl friends in a cafe are looking at the phone, smiling and laughing. High quality 4k footage
4k00:08A young couple enters credit card details and makes a purchase via the Internet in a cafe. They choose a purchase together. Online shopping concept. High quality 4k footage
4k00:09Couple in the cafe holding smartphone celebrate online betting victory. Happy excited spouses receive special commercial offer, fantastic news, great opportunity, candid emotions moment of win
4k00:16Couple in the cafe holding smartphone celebrate online betting victory. Happy excited spouses receive special commercial offer, fantastic news, great opportunity, candid emotions moment of win
4k00:15Excited couple reading good news on mobile phone sitting in a coffee shop in the night. High quality 4k footage
Related video keywords
abstractanimationbeautifulcafecafeteriaconceptconceptualconferenceconnection conversationcontrolcoupledevice digitaldigitaldigital technologydiscussdiscussiongirlgirlsmake callmeeting roomofficeoneonlinepersonremotetablettablet pcthroughtwousing remotevirtual communicationweb camweb camerawomanworkworkeryoung