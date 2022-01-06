 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Farmer hand inspects organic cherry tomato crop. Red ripe organic tomatoes with cracked peel in vegetable garden. Senior wrinkled hand touching ripe tomatoes. Organic vegetable farming and harvesting

N

By Ninelro

  • Stock footage ID: 1084927831
Video clip length: 00:23FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV340.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV92.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV18.3 MB

Related stock videos

Harvest of red mature coffee cherries
hd00:20Harvest of red mature coffee cherries
Hands of farmer touching and sifting wheat grains in a jute sack after good harvest. agriculture concept, closeup 4k
4k00:13Hands of farmer touching and sifting wheat grains in a jute sack after good harvest. agriculture concept, closeup 4k
Farmer inspects his tomato crop. Red ripe organic tomatoes on the branch. Male hand touching ripe tomatoes. Organic farming, vegetable garden
4k00:11Farmer inspects his tomato crop. Red ripe organic tomatoes on the branch. Male hand touching ripe tomatoes. Organic farming, vegetable garden
male farmer working watering plants growing in garden, aerial view. Harvest bio products fresh vegetables. organic farming, agriculture. small local produce, irrigation. authentic real video
4k00:19male farmer working watering plants growing in garden, aerial view. Harvest bio products fresh vegetables. organic farming, agriculture. small local produce, irrigation. authentic real video
Hand picking tomatoes from the plant and sorting in a wooden box at a greenhouse, close up, low angle view, daylight.
4k00:18Hand picking tomatoes from the plant and sorting in a wooden box at a greenhouse, close up, low angle view, daylight.
Pick up the nature lettuce from eco garden. On this slow motion close-up footage is a home-grown lettuce who is being picked up right after the rain on a sunny day.
hd00:20Pick up the nature lettuce from eco garden. On this slow motion close-up footage is a home-grown lettuce who is being picked up right after the rain on a sunny day.
Soybean in a hand after good harvest of successful farmer, slow motion
hd00:21Soybean in a hand after good harvest of successful farmer, slow motion
Hand holding a pure glass heart in a healthy natural scene
4k00:10Hand holding a pure glass heart in a healthy natural scene

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

girl in September to harvest vineyards , collects the selected grape bunches in Italy for the great harvest. biological concept id , organic food and fine wine handmade
4k00:17 girl in September to harvest vineyards , collects the selected grape bunches in Italy for the great harvest. biological concept id , organic food and fine wine handmade

Related video keywords