0
Stock video
Farmer hand inspects organic cherry tomato crop. Red ripe organic tomatoes with cracked peel in vegetable garden. Senior wrinkled hand touching ripe tomatoes. Organic vegetable farming and harvesting
N
By Ninelro
- Stock footage ID: 1084927831
Video clip length: 00:23FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|340.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|92.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|18.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:13Hands of farmer touching and sifting wheat grains in a jute sack after good harvest. agriculture concept, closeup 4k
4k00:11Farmer inspects his tomato crop. Red ripe organic tomatoes on the branch. Male hand touching ripe tomatoes. Organic farming, vegetable garden
4k00:19male farmer working watering plants growing in garden, aerial view. Harvest bio products fresh vegetables. organic farming, agriculture. small local produce, irrigation. authentic real video
4k00:18Hand picking tomatoes from the plant and sorting in a wooden box at a greenhouse, close up, low angle view, daylight.
hd00:20Pick up the nature lettuce from eco garden. On this slow motion close-up footage is a home-grown lettuce who is being picked up right after the rain on a sunny day.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Related video keywords
agriculturebunchcherrycherry tomatocloseupcrackedcracked peelcropcultivatedelderlyfarmfarmerfarmingfingerfoodfreshgardengardenergardeninggreenhousegrowhandharvestharvestinghealthyinspectjuicyleafnutritionorganicpickingplantplantationproducerawredripesaladseniorsmallsummertomatotouchvegetable gardenvegetarianvitaminwrinkle