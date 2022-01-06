 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Aerial summer view of large green oak growing on wooden red terrace of house surrounded by thujas. Modern village with old huts and modern cottages. Bathhouse is located near a large staircase.

v

By videogrik

  • Stock footage ID: 1084924270
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV382.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV42 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV8.3 MB

Related stock videos

Beautiful sunlight in the forest
4k00:20Beautiful sunlight in the forest
Beautiful waterfall in green forest, top view. Tropical in mountain jungle. Waterfall in the tropical forest. Big Waterfall in 4k
4k00:06Beautiful waterfall in green forest, top view. Tropical in mountain jungle. Waterfall in the tropical forest. Big Waterfall in 4k
Aerial Drone View Flight over pine tree forest in Mountain at sunset
4k00:10Aerial Drone View Flight over pine tree forest in Mountain at sunset
Aerial view of forest in Sweden at sunrise. Drone shot flying over spruce conifer treetops, nature background footage in 4K resolution
4k00:31Aerial view of forest in Sweden at sunrise. Drone shot flying over spruce conifer treetops, nature background footage in 4K resolution
4K aerial of flying over a beautiful green forest in a rural landscape, Vermont, USA
4k00:324K aerial of flying over a beautiful green forest in a rural landscape, Vermont, USA
Nature river waterfall forest sun morning magical
4k00:29Nature river waterfall forest sun morning magical
Flying over green trees forest at sunrise. Morning sun and fog. Aerial shot, 4K
4k00:23Flying over green trees forest at sunrise. Morning sun and fog. Aerial shot, 4K
Epic Aerial Flight Over Mist Forrest Sunset Colorful Autumn Trees Golden Hour Sunset Colors Epic Glory Inspiration Hiking And Tourism Concept
4k00:20Epic Aerial Flight Over Mist Forrest Sunset Colorful Autumn Trees Golden Hour Sunset Colors Epic Glory Inspiration Hiking And Tourism Concept

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Aerial Drone Flight forward Dolly above Green Central Park in Manhattan, New York City in Summer
4k00:18Aerial Drone Flight forward Dolly above Green Central Park in Manhattan, New York City in Summer
Green screen with track points aerial view of city traffic and billboards on Sunset Boulevard on a clear night in Los Angeles, California. Shot on 4K RED camera.
4k00:26Green screen with track points aerial view of city traffic and billboards on Sunset Boulevard on a clear night in Los Angeles, California. Shot on 4K RED camera.
Aerial: Idyllic green trees on landscape against sky during sunset, scenic view of mountains and trees - Napa Valley, California
4k00:22Aerial: Idyllic green trees on landscape against sky during sunset, scenic view of mountains and trees - Napa Valley, California
Aerial: Idyllic green mountains and trees against sky during sunset, scenic view of landscape - Napa Valley, California
4k00:46Aerial: Idyllic green mountains and trees against sky during sunset, scenic view of landscape - Napa Valley, California

Related video keywords