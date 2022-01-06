 
Fly and bee suck juice, eat nectar from piece of fresh grapefruit on wooden table. Insects are looking for food. Orange plants grow near table, coral zinnia flower lies on the edge of the tabletop.

By videogrik

  • Stock footage ID: 1084921330
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV44.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.9 MB

