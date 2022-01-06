0
Stock video
Fly and bee suck juice, eat nectar from piece of fresh grapefruit on wooden table. Insects are looking for food. Orange plants grow near table, coral zinnia flower lies on the edge of the tabletop.
v
By videogrik
- Stock footage ID: 1084921330
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|44.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.9 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:12Bees fly to collect sweet nectar from banana flowers. the background is a Banana bunch. Mother in Thailand eat bananas flower to have milk for the baby.
Related video keywords
agricultureanimalbackgroundbeebees flyingbiologybloombloomingcitrusclosecloseupcoraldangerdecordecorationdetaileatecologyedgefloraflyfoodfreshfruitgrapefruithealthyhoneyinsectnaturenectarorangeorange blossomorganicoutdoorpestsplantredripeseasonslicesmallspringsummersweettabletabletopvasewildlifewoodenzinnia