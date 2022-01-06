 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

The man plays energetic music. On his head is a straw hat. Checkered shirt. Country style. Musician. Rock music. Portrait of a 40-year-old man.

E

By Evgeniy Trofimenko

  • Stock footage ID: 1084920985
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP477.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV33 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.5 MB

Related stock videos

KUBANA, RUSSIA - AUGUST 1, 2013 youth teen fan girls jump and dance looking/listening at a concert of a musical rock group with illumination. on AUGUST 1, 2013 in KUBANA MUSIC FESTIVAL, RUSSIA.
hd00:07KUBANA, RUSSIA - AUGUST 1, 2013 youth teen fan girls jump and dance looking/listening at a concert of a musical rock group with illumination. on AUGUST 1, 2013 in KUBANA MUSIC FESTIVAL, RUSSIA.
Woman Taking Smartphone Picture Italy Travel Freedom Concept
4k00:16Woman Taking Smartphone Picture Italy Travel Freedom Concept
Portrait of bearded man. Confetti in party booth
hd00:08Portrait of bearded man. Confetti in party booth
Family plays the game rock-scissors-paper.
hd00:19Family plays the game rock-scissors-paper.
Santa Claus in sunglasses dancing and looking at the camera, christmas tree with lights and decorated fireplace in background
hd00:18Santa Claus in sunglasses dancing and looking at the camera, christmas tree with lights and decorated fireplace in background
Portrait of african man performing music with use of drum set, handsome black naked man
hd00:19Portrait of african man performing music with use of drum set, handsome black naked man
Close-up excited guitarist playing on ukulele in rock band concert. Talented funny young men playing hard rock'n'roll for friends entertainment night party.
4k00:08Close-up excited guitarist playing on ukulele in rock band concert. Talented funny young men playing hard rock'n'roll for friends entertainment night party.
BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA - FEBRUARY 9: A music group plays at Barranquilla's Carnaval shown on February 9 2013 in Barranquilla, Colombia.
hd00:08BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA - FEBRUARY 9: A music group plays at Barranquilla's Carnaval shown on February 9 2013 in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Young boy and girl having fun on the sand by the sea, playing on the beach at sunset, the sea background. Concept: romance, waves, lifestyle, freedom, recreation, beach, people, love, smile.
4k00:32Young boy and girl having fun on the sand by the sea, playing on the beach at sunset, the sea background. Concept: romance, waves, lifestyle, freedom, recreation, beach, people, love, smile.

Related video keywords