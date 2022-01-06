0
Stock video
Closeup of giraffe head, turns to look at camera
S
- Stock footage ID: 1084920931
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|80.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|21.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.2 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:50A WILD group of extremely ENDANGERED Rothschild Giraffe (Giraffa camelopardalis rothschildi) at Lake Nakuru, Kenya, Africa. There are only a few hundred of these giraffes left in the wild!
4k00:10giraffe stand in the savanna the starts walking crossing the frame at the sunset with sun in the background uhd 4k