0
Stock video
African elephant patiently eats dry branches in parched African savannah
S
- Stock footage ID: 1084920820
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|125.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|62.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|12.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:11Distant male Elephant walks slowly across parched, barren, desert landscape in Africa behind small waterhole. Startled birds fly away against orange sunset sky. Silhouette
4k00:17Close up Side view of Elephant's trunk and tusks, wrestling with dry thorn bush, desperate for food
4k00:07Tilt up to reveal silhouette of large bull Elephant at small waterhole in parched landscape at sunset. Lifts his trunk to his mouth to taste it, then drops it down and rests
4k00:17Side silhouette, African bull elephant drinks water from small waterhole at sunset in parched African landscape. Lifts trunk, slowly drains water into mouth before lowering trunk, spilling some drops