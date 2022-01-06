0
Stock video
Elephant breaking dry branches, up angle
S
- Stock footage ID: 1084920817
Video clip length: 00:24FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|187.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|68.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|13.5 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:25Wildlife Migration Elephants Herd. A birds eye view of a herd of elephants migrating through a desolate landscape. The shot takes up close and personal look at a large heard of majestic elephants.
4k00:30AERIAL: Flying above dry open acacia tree woodland and wild elephant family with baby elephants walking in line wandering in savannah grassland wilderness at misty golden light sunset in Serengeti